WWE/NJPW News: Hiroshi Tanahashi talks about picturing Shawn Michaels before G1 Climax 28 Final

Hiroshi Tanahashi

What's the story?

New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend and 7-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso following his historic G1 Climax 28 win over Kota Ibushi last week.

During the interview, Tanahashi discussed a host of topics including the longevity of his career, his love of Shawn Michaels and the difference in ideologies between himself and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

In case you didn't know...

Billed as 'The Ace of the Universe', NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi is surely one of the greatest professional wrestlers to have ever stepped foot into the squared circle in this day and age. Tanahashi, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1999, is a former record seven-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, two-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and also recently won his third G1 Climax Tournament as well.

Tanahashi is arguably one of the most decorated pro wrestlers of all-time, having accomplished numerous achievements under the NJPW banner and having won numerous championships under Pro Wrestling NOAH and CMLL, as well.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Hiroshi Tanahashi discussed a host of topics and below are a few highlights from his interview: (H/T: SEScoops)

On the longevity of his career:

Tanahashi initially began by noting that throughout his career, he has heard the phrase regarding his age, but despite that, 'The Ace' doesn't wants to close the door on his future. After having survived the G1 Climax, Tanahashi also proudly claimed that he's currently the very best in NJPW.

“Many times I have heard that phrase about my age, but what can I say? My future is my future. I don’t want to let anyone close the door on my future. I survived the G1. This means I am the best in New Japan.”

On picturing Shawn Michaels before his G1 28 final match:

Tanahashi noted that right before walking into the ring for his G1 final match, he was certainly very nervous and thus decided to picture Shawn Michaels, as he walked to the ring for his final showdown against Kota Ibushi.

Additionally, Tanahashi also noted that Shawn Michaels was his inspiration and 'The Heart Break Kid' always had a pretty fun time everytime he stepped into the squared circle.

“Before I walked to the ring tonight, I was very, very nervous, So I pictured Shawn Michaels. I love, love Shawn Michaels. He was my inspiration, and always seemed to be having fun all the time in the ring. There is pressure and injury in the ring, but I needed to remember there is joy, too. So that’s what I did.”

On IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega:

'The Ace' stated that Kenny Omega has definitely created a new movement and trend in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and likes to follow his ideology instead. Tanahashi, however, has a completely different ideology and that right there is the biggest difference between Tanahashi and Omega.

“Kenny made a new movement, created a new trend in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He does extreme moves and people love him, but New Japan Pro Wrestling has a different ideology of pro wrestling. Kenny’s ideology is different than my ideology, and that is the biggest difference between us.”

What's next?

Hiroshi Tanahashi is currently expected to defend his G1 Briefcase against both Kazuchika Okada and Jay White, prior to his eventual IWGP Heavyweight Title shot against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 13.