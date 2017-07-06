WWE/NJPW News: IWGP Heavyweight Champion was at gorilla position for all of SmackDown Live

The Rainmaker was backstage for the entirety of the blue brand's show.

We’re certain that the entire SmackDown Live roster was truly excited

What's the story?

Mega Ran, a rapper who was backstage at SmackDown Live, posted that current IWGP Champion and Japanese wrestling superstar Kazuchika Okada was backstage for the entirety of the SmackDown Live show. Mega Ran, whose real name is Raheem Jarbo, was part of the New Day's entourage during their power packed rap battle against the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

In case you didn't know...

Having set the world on fire with two 6-star plus performances against Kenny Omega (as rated by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer), Kazuchika Okada is one of the most talked about superstars in the world right now, outside the WWE. He was in the US recently to defend his championship at the G1 Special at Long Beach, California. Okada was successful in his match against Cody Rhodes, dubbed by many fans as the best match of Rhodes’ career, and came over to Phoenix, Arizona to catch up with those in WWE.

The heart of the matter

According to Mega Ran, The Rainmaker was backstage through the SmackDown Live show, standing at the Gorilla Position and shaking hands with the SmackDown Live superstars, before and after their matches. Mega Ran was floored by his humility and posed for a selfie with the icon.

What’s next?

We know what you’re thinking, but we deem it unlikely. There's hardly any chance of Okada signing with WWE right now, considering the kind of success he's been having at New Japan Pro Wrestling. Okada will continue his legendary reign, and maybe drop in backstage for a small visit at WWE shows, from time to time?

Author’s take

Kazuchika Okada is the world’s best wrestler at this moment, and WWE has proved that they do not know how to book international stars properly. The man who brought New Japan Pro Wrestling to the mainstream needs to continue and take the company to newer heights, with his absolute picture perfect matches.

