WWE/NJPW News: Karl Anderson teases a potential Bullet Club reunion

Is a Bullet Club OG reunion on the cards?

What's the story?

During his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling, current WWE SmackDown Live superstar Karl Anderson was a vital part of the legendary Bullet Club faction.

Anderson, who is also considered as a Bullet Club Original, recently took it to his official Instagram handle and teased a potential BC reunion.

In case you didn't know...

In 2012, Karl Anderson initially launched his singles career in NJPW having entered the 2012 New Japan Cup. Following his vital wins over Hiroyoshi Tenzan and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, which is also considered as Anderson's biggest singles win till date, the former IWGP Tag Team Champion eventually made history by becoming the second gaijin competitor to reach the finals of the G1 Climax.

Within a few months time, Anderson slowly and steadily cemented his place as one of NJPW's prolific singles competitor and at Wrestling Dontaku, 2013, following his loss to NJPW Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi, the former finally turned heel by joining Prince Devitt, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale to form the Bullet Club.

During his stint with The BC, Anderson was considered as one of the most prominent members of the group and became a three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, alongside his fellow BC stablemate and long-term tag team partner Luke Gallows.

Anderson departed from NJPW in 2016, as he and his tag partner Luke Gallows jumped ship to the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Ever since making his debut for the WWE in 2016, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' run in the company hasn't exactly been too promising and despite being former Raw Tag Team Champions, both Anderson and Gallows have had a pretty disappointing run in the WWE, so far.

With the recent reports of Anderson and Gallows' current WWE contracts seemingly set to expire, it now looks like The Good Brothers might eventually be on their way back to Japan, once their contracts ultimately expire.

Anderson recently posted a photo on Instagram of himself, Gallows, and their fellow WWE colleague Finn Balor (who is also the founder of the Bullet Club), alongside Bullet Club OGs' Bad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga from back in their day together in The Bullet Club.

Is Karl Anderson teasing a potential Bullet Club reunion?

What's next?

The on-going Bullet Club war between Kenny Omega's Elite and The Tongans' Firing Squad has definitely been a very heated and intense feud so far. And with Gallows and Anderson's WWE contracts set to expire, could we potentially witness the two Good Brothers make their return to Japan and side themselves with The Firing Squad?

Do you think former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor will also leave WWE with Gallows and Anderson and head back to NJPW? Let us know below in the comments