WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega comments on a possible dream match with CM Punk

Omega vs Punk will definitely be a dream showdown!

Could CM Punk and Kenny Omega possibly square-off at All In?

What’s the story?

While recently speaking with WrestleZone on the AXS TV media call, new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega opened up on a potential dream match against former WWE Champion CM Punk, if the latter decides to make his return to the Pro Wrestling business anytime soon.

In case you didn’t know...

Ever since his departure from WWE in 2014, CM Punk has been associated with Dana White’s Mixed Martial Arts promotion UFC, where the former straight edge WWE Champion has competed on two different occasions and has unfortunately lost both his encounters inside the MMA Octagon.

In his debut Octagon fight, Punk brutally lost out to Mickey Gall inside 2 minutes and earlier this month, the former WWE superstar lost his second Pro MMA fight to Mike Jackson in his hometown of Chicago.

The heart of the matter

In recent months, there have been apparent talks of CM Punk possibly appearing at Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ self-financed event All In, in the city of Rosemont, Illinois.

If CM Punk does make his return to the Pro Wrestling industry, then there are numerous dream matches which we could possibly witness under the NJPW or Ring of Honor banner. As of right now, one of those dream showdowns would be a potential singles match between CM Punk and new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

Omega, who recently participated in an AXS TV media call, additionally commented on a dream collision against former WWE Champion CM Punk if he ever decides to make a historic return to Professional Wrestling.

Omega noted that he apparently hasn’t spoken to CM Punk since his loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 and seemingly also doesn’t have any clue if Punk is interested in a possible return to Pro Wrestling in the near future, but ‘The Best Bout Machine’ has admitted to the fact that he is indeed interested in a match against CM Punk.

Omega stated: “name a time and a place”, and further claimed that he’d love for this match to happen.

.@KennyOmegamanX hasn't spoken with @CMPunk since he lost his last UFC fight and doesn't know if he has any interest in persuing pro wrestling.



With that said, name the time and place. He'd love for the match to happen.@AXSTV #G1USA — WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) June 21, 2018

What’s next?

Kenny Omega is currently slated to defend the IWGP Heavyweight title against Cody Rhodes at the G1 Specials in San Francisco, USA later next month.

Would you like to see Omega take on CM Punk anytime soon? Have your say in the comments.