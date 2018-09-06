WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega comments on the creative difference between WWE and the Indie circuit

Kenny Omega

What's the story?

Following the conclusion of the first ever All In pay-per-view, current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section and during the interview, 'The Best Bout Machine' gave his take on several notable topics.

In case you didn't know...

At the inaugural All In event, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega competed in a high-profile one-on-one match against former Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, Pentagon Jr., for the very first time.

Following a hard-fought back-and-forth match, Omega was eventually victorious over the Penta. However, shortly after his win, the IWGP Heavyweight Champion was surprisingly attacked by his arch-rival Chris Jericho, who showed up under Penta's guise.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega discussed a host of topics and below are the highlights from the interview: (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Pentagon Jr.:

According to Kenny Omega, former Impact World Champion Pentagon Jr. not only has the untrainable "it" factor, but also the rare ability to adapt and succeed in any promotion he competes.

Omega also pointed out the fact that Penta has the tremendous capability of connecting well with the crowd, no matter which promotion he's competing for.

"Pentagon not only has the untrainable 'It' factor, but also the rare ability to adapt and succeed wherever he competes. He has a unique charisma about him that fans connect with and regardless of where he competes or what style is prominent, he seamlessly blends in—yet stands apart from everyone else on the card."

His thoughts on the WWE and wanting to offer a different product to the fans:

As per Kenny Omega's belief, several fans, the general public, and even fellow wrestlers like to believe in the fact that there is indeed an enormous gap between the WWE and the Independent scene. And despite the fact that the WWE's talent collection is truly undeniable, Omega and co. like to have another unique alternative vision for Professional Wrestling.

"Fans, wrestlers, and even the general public have been conditioned to believe that there's an enormous skill gap between WWE and everyone else. A major league and a minor league. It's either you're there or you're just not good enough. While it's true their collection of talent is undeniable, a small group of us have bet on ourselves and on the unique alternative vision we have for pro wrestling.

"What they can offer in flash, we can offer in substance. While their writers produce TV for a certain demographic, we're producing stories for fans that want something a little different."

What's next?

Kenny Omega is currently slated to defend the IWGP Heavyweight Title against Tomohiro Ishii at the on-going NJPW: Destruction Tour, in what will be Omega's second title defense.