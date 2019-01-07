WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega leaving New Japan, Teases signing with WWE

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.84K // 07 Jan 2019, 10:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Kenny Omega WWE bound?

What's the story?

Following the main-event of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 13 on Friday, the pro wrestling rumor mill was in overdrive regarding Kenny Omega's potential departure from Japan's top promotion. Omega has now confirmed his departure from New Japan, which still comes as a bit of a surprise, and the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion also teased his next move.

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega defended the IWGP Heavyweight title against seasoned veteran, Hiroshi Tanahashi, at Wrestle Kingdom 13. After an incredible match, Omega fell short of retaining his title. He was pinned by Tanahashi following his trademark High-Fly Flow frog splash.

Tanahashi won his 8th IWGP Heavyweight Championship and with Omega now leaving, will be the face of New Japan Pro Wrestling heading into 2019 and the next step of NJPW's global expansion.

The heart of the matter

After losing his title against Tanahashi, Kenny Omega was interviewed by Tokyo Sports and he confirmed his departure from New Japan:

“The game was like a battle to decide the main character as I thought now. The win is righteous. It is a bit overpowering, but what I’ve been trying hard is the main character It was only to become an enemy … it was frustrating, of course, it was bad that I was defeated, all my own responsibility, “looking back at the Tanahashi battle.”

“There is no place to put in now and it is better not to be in New Japan. The new Japan also became the era of Tanahashi. It can not be a useful role of Tanahashi’s New Japan. Of course the Tanahashi are superior, I do not think it is strong either So, someday I would like to do if there ‘s a rematch, but for now it is better not to stay in the ring for a while, it’ s not just New Japan, thinking a little rest and making a different strategy told.”

Kenny also discussed his future in pro wrestling and teased signing with the WWE and All Elite Wrestling:

“If I go to WWE, the fans there will be pleased, and the fans there will be pleased if I go to AEW. I want to be in a place where Kenny is going to be” happy I am not there, I will be gone, but as the contract with the new day pro remains until the end of the month, I avoided saying I do not know what will happen myself.”

What's next?

We will have to wait and see what Omega decides to do next but WWE fans will hope that he signs with the company and takes part in the Royal Rumble.

Advertisement