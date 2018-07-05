WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega on possibly signing with the WWE in the near future

Kenny Omega

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross on the latest edition of The Ross Report, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega discussed a variety of topics including the possibility of him signing with the WWE in the near future.

In case you didn’t know...

Kenny Omega is arguably the hottest gaijin Pro Wrestler in the world today and is currently at the very top of his game in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where is he is in his first reign as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Omega, who recently won the IWGP Heavyweight Title from Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.11, is also a former WWE developmental superstar having competed under the company’s then-developmental brand DSW several years ago.

However, it is in Japan where Omega has earned a ton of experience and respect in the Pro Wrestling industry and has also had a very successful career in the Land of The Rising Sun as well.

The heart of the matter

There is certainly no doubt in the fact that IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is definitely on the radar of the WWE, as the sports entertainment company would be looking forward to bringing in Omega to the promotion at some point down the line.

Omega, who was recently in a conversation with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, claimed that it will definitely be a missed opportunity if he doesn’t jump ship to the WWE at some point in his career, due to the fact that the WWE has such a deep and talented roster.

In addition, Omega also stated that he would absolutely love to work with the likes of Seth Rollins and his former Bullet Club stablemate AJ Styles, upon The Best Bout Machine’s potential arrival to the WWE.

The latest & NEW #WestwoodOne "Jim Ross Report" podcast is out now! Click here: https://t.co/1S8eJM6xqA



In advance of @njpwglobal's G1 Special from San Francisco this Sat., we have Part 2 of our @KennyOmegamanX interview. Here's a cut, where Omega talks candidly about @wwe ... pic.twitter.com/7r8AKTofOU — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 4, 2018

What’s next?

Kenny Omega is currently slated to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Title against former WWE star Cody Rhodes at the upcoming G1 Specials at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, USA.

Do you think WWE should sign Kenny Omega? Tell us in the comments below!