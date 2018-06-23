WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega opens up on possibly working under the WWE's restrictive environment in the future

Will the NJPW star ever jump ship to the WWE in future?

Kenny Omega

What’s the story?

During a recent media call with Wrestling Inc, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega discussed a host of topics and was also asked how he would eventually prepare himself to compete in the WWE, in an environment where he would be limited in terms of match length.

In case you didn’t know...

Being a former Deep South Wrestling rookie, Kenny Omega is apparently no stranger to the WWE environment and ever since his arrival in Japan—firstly with DDT and now with NJPW—Omega has gone to prove that he is indeed one of the best in-ring competitors of this generation.

Following his NJPW debut, Omega initially started competing in the Jr. Heavyweight Division, however, shortly afterward, the Canadian native turned his back on the Japanese fans and aligned himself with the ever-popular Bullet Club.

In 2016, Omega took charge of The Biz Cliz and became the leader of the faction, when he and his fellow stablemates kicked-out former leader AJ Styles out of the group and earlier this month, at Dominion 6.9, Omega won the IWGP Heavyweight Title for the very first time in his career, when he defeated Kazuchika Okada in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Wrestling Inc, ‘The Best Bout Machine’ Kenny Omega claimed that he actually works a lot better under restrictions and is apparently willing to transition himself to a rather more restrictive environment in the WWE.

However, Omega did not the fact that he isn’t willing to compromise his character if he eventually jumps ship to the WWE, in order to work under a restrictive environment.

"I actually work better within restrictions. When you leave everything wide open things tend to get a little convoluted. So when you give me those restrictions and I start to use my brain creatively to work around those that's when things get interesting. I mean no, you're not going to get a seven-star match or six or five in a seven-minute segment but I always do the best I can to make that segment memorable and entertaining and I think that's always the name of the game."- Omega stated.

What’s next?

Kenny Omega is currently scheduled to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Title against Cody Rhodes at the upcoming G1 Specials in the US, in what will be his first title defense.

