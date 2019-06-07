WWE/NJPW News: Kevin Owens has high praise for top NJPW star, calls him the best promo in wrestling

Kevin Owens

SmackDown Live star Kevin Owens recently took to social media and praised current New Japan Pro Wrestling sensation Juice Robinson by claiming that Robinson currently has the best promo in the business.

During his time in WWE, Juice Robinson was known as CJ Parker. After signing for the company in 2011, Robinson was sent to WWE's developmental brand of Florida Championship Wrestling where he became a two-time FCW Tag Team Champion.

However, upon the rebranding of FCW to NXT, Parker was used as an enhancement talent and suffered major defeats to the likes of Roman Reigns, Tyler Breeze and other top stars of the promotion.

Despite being a fan favorite, CJ Parker eventually turned heel before requesting his release from WWE for good and subsequently departing from the company on the 31st of March, 2015.

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently took to Twitter and praised the former two-time IWGP US Champion who is currently coming off a title loss against Jon Moxley in NJPW.

Shortly after his defeat at the BOSJ 26 finals, Robinson was seen delivering another passionate backstage promo, as he reflected on his loss and also declared the death of CJ Parker.

Owens took note of Robinson's amazing promo and praised his first NXT opponent with the following tweet:

Juice Robinson best promo in wrestling even better than Juice Robison thanks. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 7, 2019

Kevin Owens is currently assigned to the blue brand SmackDown Live and is coming off a feud against WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston.

Juice Robinson, on the other hand, will be looking forward to a rematch against Jon Moxley, who on his recent NJPW debut captured the IWGP US Championship and is now more than ready for a rematch against 'The Flamboyant'.

Expect Moxley and Robinson to lock horns at some point down the road once again in another potential classic.