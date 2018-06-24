WWE/NJPW News: Kevin Owens praises top NJPW Superstar for amazing promo skills

The former Universal Champion has some high praises for a former NXT rival.

Kevin Owens

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently took it to his official Twitter handle to praise a top New Japan Pro Wrestling Superstar Juice Robinson, who is seemingly pretty familiar with WWE in general.

In case you didn’t know…

Formerly known as CJ Parker, NJPW Superstar Juice Robinson was initially signed by the WWE in 2011 and was sent to the company’s developmental brand of Florida Championship Wrestling where he is a former two-time FCW Tag Team Champion.

However, upon the rebranding of FCW to NXT, Parker was initially used as an enhancement talent in the black and yellow brand, after suffering major defeats to the likes of Roman Reigns, Tyler Breeze and other top stars of the promotion.

Despite being a fan favourite, CJ Parker eventually turned heel and went on to score an important win over Tye Dillinger.

However, regardless of this, he subsequently went on to lose to several main roster stars such as the likes of Cesaro, The Miz, The Great Khali, Mojo Rawley, and Kevin Owens (who defeated Parker on his first match on NXT).

Parker then went on to ignite a feud with Xavier Woods, defeating him on two occasions on NXT, but his losing streak seemingly continued after major losses against the likes of Neville and Hideo Itami, as on 31st March 2015, CJ Parker eventually requested his release from the WWE and departed from the company for good.

The heart of the matter

Ever since signing with NJPW in 2015, Juice Robinson has proved himself to be one of the purest babyfaces in the Pro Wrestling industry and his in-ring performances have been equally amazing as well.

Not only is Robinson a pretty solid performer inside the squared circle, but his skills on the microphone have been equally brilliant as well and the NJPW star was recently praised by former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens on Twitter, who posted the following:

Juice Robinson, best promo in wrestling. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) June 20, 2018

What’s next?

Juice Robinson will challenge for Jay White’s IWGP US Heavyweight Title later next month at the G1 Specials in San Francisco.