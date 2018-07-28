WWE/NJPW News: NJPW Champion Juice Robinson addresses rumors of him going to WWE

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 734 // 28 Jul 2018, 01:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Current IWGP US Champion Juice Robinson

What’s the story?

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer, WWE officials were apparently interested in re-signing former NXT superstar Juice Robinson FKA CJ Parker.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, during a recent NJPW event, Robinson himself went on to address (H/T Wrestling Inc) the recent rumors of him heading back to the WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Formerly known as CJ Parker, NJPW Superstar Juice Robinson was initially signed by the WWE in 2011 and was sent to the company’s developmental brand of Florida Championship Wrestling where he is a former two-time FCW Tag Team Champion.

However, upon the rebranding of FCW to NXT, Parker was initially used as an enhancement talent in the black and yellow brand, after suffering major defeats to the likes of Roman Reigns, Tyler Breeze and other top stars of the promotion.

Despite being a fan favorite, CJ Parker eventually turned heel before requesting his release from WWE for good and subsequently departing from the company on the 31st of March, 2015.

The heart of the matter

Following the conclusion of a recent NJPW G1 Climax show, current IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson went on to address the idea of him heading back to the WWE in the future. In the light of the recent rumors, that company officials are apparently interested in bringing back Robinson to the WWE, the statement was a pertinent one from the NJPW star.

As per Robinson’s recent comments, it now seems like the 29-year-old isn’t even considering heading back to the WWE anytime soon and is rather focused on making a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling instead.

"Fast-forward three years, WWE / NXT, all that s***, everything that you guys constantly ask me about, I know because that's what we talk about. That's what we talk about, we talk about WWE, but that's in the rear view mirror now, and guess what? I ain't goin' back. I ain't ever going back."

He went on to address the situation further, talking about the other stars making names for themselves outside WWE. He mentioned Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay, expressing his desire to one day reach their level. He also mentioned Canyon Ceman, who is the Senior Director of Talent Development in WWE.

"It's okay because guys like Cody Rhodes, guys like Kenny Omega, more guys like that, Will Ospreay. 'Big stars, big independent stars!' Independent? You can take that and shove it up your a**, they's stars, baby. And I might not be a star yet, but I'm getting there. So titles do matter and guess what Canyon Ceman? I'm doing my d***edest to make myself a star."

What’s next?

Juice Robinson is currently competing in the ongoing G1 Climax 28, where he has apparently lost all of his matches so far. The current IWGP US Heavyweight Champion will be squaring off against Toru Yano in his next match.

What do you think of Juice Robinson's revelation of his intention to stay in NJPW? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.