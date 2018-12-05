WWE/NJPW News: NXT North American Champion Ricochet pays respect to NJPW legend

Ricochet has some praiseworthy words for an NJPW star

What's the story?

In a recent tweet, WWE NXT North American Champion, Ricochet decided to pay homage to one of the biggest legends' of the Professional Wrestling Industry today, New Japan Pro Wrestling legend and former record seven-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to his arrival in the WWE, earlier in the year, NXT North American Champion, Ricochet established himself as one of the fastest rising high flying Superstars in the Professional Wrestling business.

Ricochet, who during his time with NJPW, was part of the Jr. Heavyweight Division, won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on three different occasions and is also a former three-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion, having won the titles alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi on one solitary occasion.

While teaming up with each other in NJPW, Ricochet and Tanahashi were also a part of the Taguchi Japan faction at one point in time.

The heart of the matter

Being one of the best wrestlers' in the world today, NXT North American Champion, Ricochet likes to label himself as 'The Ace of NXT' and rightfully so, given the fact that the 30-year-old has been on absolute fire inside the ring ever since his arrival to the WWE, earlier in the year.

Similarly, like Ricochet, another man who is also billed as 'The Ace' is NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, who in a latest tweet was thanked by the current NXT North American Champion, who claimed that Tanahashi is someone who Ricochet seemingly looks up to as a worker and a person as well.

Furthermore, 'The One and Only' also added that Tana is the person who allowed Ricochet to be 'The Ace' wherever he goes and works for.

Also, HUGE thanks to someone I look up to as a worker and a person. The guy who allowed me to continue on and be the “Ace” of where ever I work. Thank you @tanahashi1_100. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) November 30, 2018

What's next?

Ricochet is currently in his first reign as NXT North American Champion and from here onwards it'll be interesting to see who are the NXT stars who decide to step up the plate and challenge 'The One and Only' for the title.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, meanwhile, is preparing for his upcoming IWGP Heavyweight Championship bout against Kenny Omega on the 4th of January, 2019 at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

