WWE / NJPW News: Reason why a former Superstar of the Attitude Era gets to still use his name

Details on how Billy Gunn can use that name in New Japan Pro Wrestling today...

by Jeremy Bennett News 15 Jul 2017, 05:34 IST

The Hunter Club in New Japan is comprised of former WWE Superstars Billy Gunn and Yoshitatsu

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer provided some information on why a former WWE Superstar gets to use his name in other promotions today. That wrestler is none other than former Degeneration X member Billy Gunn.

In case you didn’t know...

Billy Gunn has been in professional wrestling for over 30 years, who made his debut back in 1985. He first broke onto the WWE scene in 1993 with his kayfabe brother Bart Gunn as part of the Smokin’ Guns tag team. That team would be together until 1996.

The heart of the matter...

Meltzer stated that the WWE let the trademark expire on the Billy Gunn name. As soon as that happened, Gunn jumped on the trademark and filed it for his own.

Gunn has received somewhat of a career resurgence at the age of 53 in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is currently part of the Hunter Club stable with former WWE Superstar Yoshi Tatsu, and last appeared on the G1 In The USA special earlier this month.

What’s next?

Next up for New Japan Pro wrestling is the G1 Climax tournament which starts on July 17th. Gunn is not in the tournament, but could likely appear in a tag match somewhere on the card.

Author’s take

In a business sense, it was definitely smart of Billy Gunn to jump on that trademark when the WWE let it expire. It is a name that is known in pro wrestling today and for decades to come.

As for him still competing at the age of 53, the man is a physical wonder. I watched him at the G1 In The USA special, and he can still perform at a high level with the high-octane wrestlers of that promotion.