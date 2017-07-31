WWE/NJPW News: Stone Cold Steve Austin says Kenny Omega could be "the next big thing" in WWE

The Texas Rattlesnake believes Omega will be a big deal in WWE.

by Rohit Nath News 31 Jul 2017, 21:49 IST

Kenny Omega has been making a lot of buzz this year

Stone Cold Steve Austin, on a recent episode of The Steve Austin Show, had a lot of praise for Kenny Omega, calling him the next big thing in WWE. He had more praise for last year's G1 Climax winner.

Kenny Omega has created a lot of buzz this year, starting with his critically acclaimed Wrestle Kingdom XI match against Kazuchika Okada. 2016, overall, was a great year for Omega, as he won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship as well as the G1 Climax.

Omega's push in NJPW began after the departure of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. He's since been considered as one of the "Top 4" of NJPW, along with Tetsuya Naito, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada.

Kenny Omega became the inaugural IWGP United States Champion in the G1 Special In USA earlier in June. He's currently participating in the G1 Climax tournament.

Regarding Omega, Austin had the following to say about his "IT" factor(Quotes courtesy WrestlingInc):

Hands down, he is one of the best in the world, if not the best in the world, in my opinion. If he came to the WWE, if he had any interest in doing so, I think that guy could be the next big thing." Austin added, "I don't know if it's going to happen. I said he has the potential to be, if he was given the platform, just not be put in a box.

He praised Omega for the charisma he possesses:

I was watching an interview Triple H did and [the interview] said, 'what's the one thing you're looking for most in a person that he's interviewing with to bring into the company?' And the number one thing he said was 'charisma,' and, man, when I've seen this kid, and I've never met him, but I saw some of his interviews over there in Japan. He speaks fluent Japanese. And, boy, all of a sudden, he started lighting up in the Japanese language. And then, he's speaking in English. He was like a lightning bolt on that microphone.

The Texas Rattlesnake certainly seems to be a big believer in Omega and his abilities to succeed in WWE. It's a great affirmation from one of WWE's all time greats.

Kenny Omega will look to win the G1 Climax and headline Wrestle Kingdom XII while also defending his IWGP United States Championship.

Kenny Omega is truly one of the most skilled and charismatic all-round performers in the world of pro-wrestling. He has the skill set to be a top guy in WWE. He has proven to be one of the best in-ring performers, he can go on the mic, he has a good presence about him, and he has proven that he can draw an audience as well. Not to mention that he has the perfect WWE look.

I do believe that Kenny Omega and WWE will do business some day, and Omega will end up becoming a main event star.

