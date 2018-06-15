WWE/NJPW News: The New Day defeats The Elite at the E3 Gaming Convention

...But it was Kenny Omega who got the last laugh!

The Elite (left) facing off against The New Day (right)

What’s the story?

Earlier today at the E3 Gaming Convention in Los Angeles, California, WWE’s New Day and NJPW’s The Elite finally squared-off against each other for the very first time in a Street Fighter battle.

In case you didn’t know…

The New Day and The Elite are arguably two of the greatest trios in the world of Professional Wrestling today. The New Day is a trio which currently consists of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods and are former five-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, The Elite—which is a Bullet Club sub-group—currently comprises of new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and new IWGP Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson—The Young Bucks.

The heart of the matter

At today’s E3 event in LA, the trio of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E (The New Day) defeated Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (The Elite) in a game of Street Fighter V. The game eventually ended 2-1 in The New Day’s favor, when Kofi started off proceedings by defeating Nick Jackson in the first game.

It was then Kenny Omega’s turn to take matters into his own hand as he equalled the score at 1-1 for The Elite after beating Big E. However, Xavier Woods of The New Day eventually sealed the victory for his side with a win in the last round against Matt Jackson.

Following The New Day’s win over The Elite, Kenny Omega took it to the microphone and claimed that it was never really about The New Day vs The Elite, rather the beef was always between himself and Xavier Woods, as this subsequently led to a first-to-5 battle between Omega and Woods and after a nail-biting back-and-forth four-round competition between both men, Omega finally went on to pick up the win with a final scoreline of 5-4.

Throughout the Street Fighter V battle, there were several notable hilarious moments between both groups including The Young Bucks superkicking the host Tasty Steve at one point. After everything was eventually said and done, Woods cut a promo and stated the following: (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"This day is what we have been working on, together, for the past 3 years. So we want to say that we appreciate every single person, anybody who's ever watched a dumb video that we made, anybody who's ever picked up a controller, anybody who ever picked up a stick because they love fighting games."

"4 years ago I reached out to him on Twitter, I slid in his DMs. I said, 'Hey, I know you like fighting games, you like video games. I do, too. We both wrestle.' We're from two different worlds, these two groups, and hopefully, we see a day where it all comes together exactly how everybody wants it to."

"Today was step 1. So go tell your friends that didn't watch this, that they need to watch this. Go tell your friends that aren't talking about this, that they need to talk about it because what happened today is because of these three right here [points to The Elite]."

It was then Omega’s turn to close out the show, as he decided to cut a promo in signature Kenny Omega style.

"You know, it's true. Years and years and years ago, two men set out on a path. A path to change not only the wrestling world but the world of video games as well. We felt that, yes, these two worlds should come together. They should unite. We shouldn't be against each other, we should all work together towards one common goal."

"Somehow because of the powers that be, because of you people that wanted to see it happen, this, this video game competition, has happened between people from two completely different companies. In a literal sense, it truly is a new day. I have a catchphrase, Change The World, and that's exactly what people like The New Day are doing, and that's exactly what we're trying to do here."

"Guess what, everyone? We don't hate each other. In fact, what we want to do is work together to give you guys the best entertainment package you've ever seen. As far as I'm concerned, step 1 was a giant success. This feud, as of today, is over. However, at some point in time, Creed, I hope I run into you again. And even though, yes, I respect you, yes, in fact I respect all of you, I may even love you..."

What’s next?

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will be defending their championship belts at the upcoming NJPW: G1 Specials in the USA, whereas, any one of The New Day’s three members will compete at the upcoming Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, on the 17th of June.

Would you like to see more such faceoffs in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!