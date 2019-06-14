WWE/NJPW News: The Revival take a dig at Bullet Club

The Revival

What's the story?

One half of the new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions', Dash Wilder recently took to Twitter and responded to Bullet Club members Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, who recently threw out an open challenge to the two-time Raw Tag Team Champions.

In case you didn't know...

At NJPW: Dominion 6.9, The Guerillas of Destiny retained their IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles in a hard-fought win over Los Ingobernables de Japon's Evil and Sanada. Following numerous outside interferences from Bullet Club member Jado, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa managed to walk out of the Osaka-jo Hall with their titles.

Following their win, The BC OGs had some harsh words for both LIJ and The Briscoes in the post-match comments, as they asked for some fresh blood and some new competition. Tama Tonga, in particular, then called out The Usos and The Revival in an open challenge to anyone and everyone.

The heart of the matter

This week on Monday Night Raw, The Revival became two-time Raw Tag Team Champions, as they defeated The Usos and now-former champions The Major Brothers in a three-way tag team match.

In the aftermath to their win, Dash Wilder took to social media and responded to The Guerillas of Destiny in a very subtle manner, as he posted a photo of him and Scott Dawson posing with the Raw Tag Team Titles and took aim at GoD and The Bullet Club with the caption.

What's next?

The Revival is now in their second reign as Raw Tag Team Champions, whereas, The Guerillas of Destiny are still in possession of both the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Titles.

GoD is currently expected to defend both their titles simultaneously, whereas, it will be interesting to keep an eye out for The Revival's second title reign, given that their first reign was disappointing and consisted of major defeats.