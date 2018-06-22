WWE/NJPW News: The Young Bucks Comment on WWE covering their Street Fighter Battle with The New Day

What did The Young Bucks think of the WWE's coverage of E3?

The Elite and The New Day squared off at last week's E3 event

What's the story?

Matt Jackson, one half of The Young Bucks, has spoken out about the WWE promoting their street fighter battle with The New Day in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

In case you didn't know

The Elite and The New Day are two of the most popular stables in all of wrestling, and the two teams met each other in a Street Fighter tournament at last week's E3 event in LA.

After a long and hilarious battle, The New Day came out 2-1 victors, before Kenny Omega challenged Xavier Woods to a one-on-one first to five battle, which Omega won 5-4.

The battle received a surprising amount of coverage from the WWE, who have often avoided any sort of mention when it comes to the Elite, especially The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

The New Day even appeared in The Elites' popular Youtube show, Being The Elite this week, as the group documented the event.

The heart of the matter

Matt Jackson recently sat down with Dan Gartland for Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard and discussed several topics, including the WWE's coverage of the E3 showdown. Speaking on the subject, Jackson said:

“I think it was proof that people from competitive companies can work together and make entertainment magic harmony. We were very surprised to see how much WWE covered the event. We thought it was pretty cool they helped get the word out. We knew we’d win in the end, but figured it would be as competitive as it ended up being.”

What's next?

While the more optimistic fans are choosing to view this recent cross-over event as an indication that the WWE are more willing to work with the likes of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, it seems more likely that this was just a one-off special.

Woods and Omega do have a well-documented friendship though, so if the WWE is willing, we may see some more of them on each other's Youtube channels.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are both currently signed with NJPW through to January 2019.

