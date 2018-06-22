Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE/NJPW News: The Young Bucks Comment on WWE covering their Street Fighter Battle with The New Day 

What did The Young Bucks think of the WWE's coverage of E3?

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
News 22 Jun 2018, 17:46 IST
282

The Elite and The New Day squared off at last week's E3 event
The Elite and The New Day squared off at last week's E3 event

What's the story?

Matt Jackson, one half of The Young Bucks, has spoken out about the WWE promoting their street fighter battle with The New Day in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

In case you didn't know

The Elite and The New Day are two of the most popular stables in all of wrestling, and the two teams met each other in a Street Fighter tournament at last week's E3 event in LA.

After a long and hilarious battle, The New Day came out 2-1 victors, before Kenny Omega challenged Xavier Woods to a one-on-one first to five battle, which Omega won 5-4.

The battle received a surprising amount of coverage from the WWE, who have often avoided any sort of mention when it comes to the Elite, especially The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

The New Day even appeared in The Elites' popular Youtube show, Being The Elite this week, as the group documented the event.

The heart of the matter

Matt Jackson recently sat down with Dan Gartland for Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard and discussed several topics, including the WWE's coverage of the E3 showdown. Speaking on the subject, Jackson said:


“I think it was proof that people from competitive companies can work together and make entertainment magic harmony. We were very surprised to see how much WWE covered the event. We thought it was pretty cool they helped get the word out. We knew we’d win in the end, but figured it would be as competitive as it ended up being.”

What's next?

While the more optimistic fans are choosing to view this recent cross-over event as an indication that the WWE are more willing to work with the likes of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, it seems more likely that this was just a one-off special.

Woods and Omega do have a well-documented friendship though, so if the WWE is willing, we may see some more of them on each other's Youtube channels.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are both currently signed with NJPW through to January 2019.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

New Day The Young Bucks
WWE/NJPW News: The New Day defeats The Elite at the E3...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Xavier Woods wins $10,000 for Connor's Cure and...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: The Young Bucks on their relationship with...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Chris Jericho teases the possibility of...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons the Young Bucks must sign with WWE soon
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kenny Omega comments on facing The Young Bucks
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: The Young Bucks on which WWE Superstars...
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH News: The Young Bucks on AJ Styles wanting them...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Young Bucks sent a message to Nicholas, the new...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Involved In Bidding War Over The...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us