WWE/NJPW News: Tommaso Ciampa targets Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins on social media

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
339   //    14 Oct 2018, 15:49 IST

Tommaso Ciampa is the current NXT Champion
Tommaso Ciampa is the current NXT Champion

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has created a lot of buzz among Pro Wrestling fans all around the globe following his recent claims about wanting to have a match against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

However, current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has now inserted himself into the mix with yet another interesting tweet.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently concluded Ace Comic-Con event in Chicago, Illinois, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins made a very bold acclamation by labeling himself the best Professional Wrestler in the world.

Rollins who has been billed as one of the hardest working superstars in the WWE, then stated that he would like to prove his worth in a one-on-one match against New Japan Pro Wrestling icon Kenny Omega.

Omega eventually responded to Rollins' claims on Twitter, stating that it is indeed a very interesting proposal and seems interested in sharing the ring with 'The Architect', given there is an appropriate venue for such a historic clash.

The heart of the matter

The back-and-forth between WWE star Seth Rollins and NJPW star Kenny Omega has been the talking point among fans around the world who have been patiently wanting to witness a singles clash between the two men for an extended period of time.

There is no doubt in the fact that both Rollins and Omega are arguably two of the hardest working in-ring performers for their respective companies, and a winner of their potential dream bout will definitely decide who the best wrestler in the world is.

However, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa feels that after Rollins and Omega are done determining who the best wrestler in the world is, the winner can eventually share the ring with The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time, that is Blackheart himself, Tommaso Ciampa.

What's next?

Tommaso Ciampa is currently focusing on his newly ignited rivalry with The Velveteen Dream, whereas a bout between Omega and Rollins seems unlikely at the moment.

Who do you reckon is the better performer among all three? Have your say in the comments.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
