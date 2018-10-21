WWE/NJPW News: WWE Hall of Famer gives his take on The Elite jumping ship to WWE

The Elite

What's the story?

On a recent edition of The Ross Report, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross gave his take on New Japan star and current IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega potentially jumping ship to the WWE alongside fellow Bullet Club Elite stablemates The Young Bucks.

In case you didn't know...

It was back in 2016 when Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks first formed The Elite, a Bullet Club subgroup which initially consisted of the three men, but has now added several other BC members from ROH and NJPW as well.

Over the past two years, The Elite has established itself as the hottest act on the independent circuit and the group currently consists of IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and current NWA and IWGP US Champion, Cody Rhodes, who have been spearheading the group from the front.

Other than that, The Young Bucks have also been a vital part of The Elite and are considered to be the best tag team in the world right now. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi are also a part of The BC Elite.

The heart of the matter

Earlier in the year, Jim Ross had already predicted that top ROH stars and BC Elite members, Cody Rhodes, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson-(The Young Bucks)-will seemingly not be a part of the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard at the Madison Square Garden next year.

And as per JR's recent claims, the veteran commentator feels that there is definitely going to be a lot of movement in the main event scene of ROH, involving several top stars in the form of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. (H/T: SEScoops)

“As I said early on, the card for the Ring of Honor Madison Square Garden Show, with New Japan, will probably look entirely different then, compared to what one would assume it look like if it was booked today. I think there’s gonna be a lot of movement with some of the biggest stars in the game. Just picking up a little bit here, a little bit there, and I’ll keep you apprised. I’m talking to a lot of these cats that have opportunities to do other things, casually… I think some people’s motors are running and the wheels are turning."

What's next?

The Elite are currently still under contract with both NJPW and ROH, however, their current contracts are set to expire in 2019, meaning that there is indeed a solid chance for the likes of Omega and The Bucks to jump ship to the WWE early next year.