×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE/NJPW News: Bubba Ray Dudley makes a bold acclamation regarding The Bullet Club

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
140   //    20 Dec 2018, 17:47 IST

Bullet Club
Bullet Club

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer, Bubba Ray Dudley aka Bully Ray recently took it to his Twitter handle and made a very bold acclamation about legendary Japanese faction The Bullet Club.

In case you didn't know...

The Bullet Club was initially founded by current WWE superstar and former Universal Champion, Finn Balor in 2013. Following the inauguration of the group, Balor was joined by the likes of Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and current WWE star Karl Anderson.

Within a few short months, the likes of The Young Bucks and Luke Gallows also associated themselves with The BC. After Balor's departure from NJPW, wrestling legend AJ Styles took over control of The Bullet Club and became the front-runner of the group. Under Styles' reign as BC frontman, the likes of Kenny Omega, Cody Hall, and Yujiro Takahashi joined the faction as well.

In 2016, Styles departed from NJPW and Kenny Omega took over leadership of The Bullet Club and formed the sub-group called The Elite alongside The Young Bucks. Within these past two years, under Omega's leadership rather, The BC enjoyed an immense amount of success with the group adding notable superstars such as the likes of Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page to the faction.

However, earlier this year, The Elite bid farewell to The BC and split away from the group, leading to a new era of The Bullet Club led by the likes of Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and new members Jay White, Gedo, and Jado. The current incarnation of The Bullet Club has also added the likes of Jr. Heavyweight superstar Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles.

The heart of the matter

In a recent tweet, WWE Hall of Famer and one half of The Dudley Boyz, Bubba Ray Dudley, who once upon a time was a part of The Aces and Eights, took to Twitter and claimed that if it weren't for The Aces and Eights then The Bullet Club wouldn't have existed.

Bubba tweeted out the following:

What's next?

The Bullet Club is currently set to make an impact at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 13 show with members of the faction set to compete in high profile matches.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NJPW Bullet Club Bubba Ray Dudley Finn Balor
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
ROH/NJPW News: Jim Ross believes that three top Bullet...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Daniel Bryan makes a huge acclamation...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Tama Tonga looking to recruit new Bullet Club...
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH News: Cody Rhodes comments on The Bullet Club...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Bad Luck Fale reveals WWE superstar's role...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Bullet Club members pay homage to popular...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Tama Tonga claims that The Bullet Club...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Cody Rhodes and Tama Tonga trade shots on...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega responds to Seth Rollins'...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Bad Luck Fale talks about the initial heat on...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us