WWE/NJPW News: WWE uploads a rare Kenny Omega promo on their official YouTube channel

This is definitely very shocking on WWE's behalf.

Kenny Omega will battle New Day's Xavier Woods at The E3

What’s the story?

On the latest updates to the Hidden Gems Collection on the WWE Network, the WWE has featured the brand new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega in what is apparently being labeled as Omega’s WWE Network debut.

In case you didn’t know…

New IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is arguably one of the hottest superstars in the world of Professional Wrestling today, alongside the likes of Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito as well.

Omega, who initially made his NJPW debut in 2010, has gone on to become win several top championship belts with the promotion, including the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Intercontinental Championship, and the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship as well.

Omega’s reign in The Bullet Club and eventually as the leader of the faction has also been regarded as one of the most memorable runs in New Japan Pro-Wrestling history as well and this past weekend at Dominion 6.9, ‘The Best Bout Machine’ finally accomplished the achievement of his career so far, when he defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the IWGP Heavyweight Title for the very first time in his career.

The heart of the matter

Prior to his legendary run with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kenny Omega was one of the most up and coming stars in WWE’s then-developmental brand Deep South Wrestling. After making his DSW debut in 2005, Omega was being evaluated and observed by Bill DeMott, Johnny Ace, and Kenta Kobashi and the Canadian superstar was eventually offered a WWE developmental contract in order to be fully assigned by to the DSW promotion.

As noted, the WWE recently uploaded a very rare Kenny Omega promo on their YouTube channel, from Omega’s DSW days and in the clip, Omega is seen cutting a brilliant pre-match promo on his opponent Cru Jones.

You can check out Omega’s promo below:

What’s next?

As we all know by now, Kenny Omega along with his fellow Bullet Club stablemates Matt and Nick Jackson—The Young Bucks—will battle WWE’s top trio The New Day at the upcoming E3 gaming event.

The Elite vs The New Day is certainly one of the biggest dream collision that fans have been patiently waiting to witness inside the squared-circle.

