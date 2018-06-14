Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE/NJPW News: Xavier Woods talks smack ahead of E3 clash against The Elite

Will Xavier Woods's trash talk pay off when he and New Day face Omega and The Elite at E3?

Dylan Durbin
CONTRIBUTOR
News 14 Jun 2018, 18:34 IST
What's the story?

Xavier Woods aimed some trash talk at Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks before their Street Fighter V showdown later today at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, claiming the New Day "towers so far above" The Elite.

In case you didn't know...

It was announced earlier this week that The New Day and The Elite would face off against each other in the Capcom fighting game after the newly crowned IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega called out Woods on Twitter. This persuaded Capcom to say they would be glad to host a competition between the two wrestling superstars.

Both men agreed to a three-on-three match with the host of UpUpDownDown saying his New Day partners Big E and Kofi Kingston would be by his side, which led to the Young Bucks releasing a video on their Being The Elite YouTube channel saying they would back up Omega in L.A.

The heart of the matter

This isn't the first time that New Day and The Elite have fired shots at each other on social media. The two groups have had a back-and-forth going on for the last couple of years; Omega and the Bucks have even released New Day parody shirts in the past. But this time we finally get to the see them together to settle their differences.

What is unusual, however, is for the WWE to be promoting this showdown between the two teams, giving a spotlight to some of the biggest stars in their biggest competition's roster, even referring to Omega as the IWGP Champion. Considering the huge wave of praise for NJPW's last event Dominion 6.9, you would think WWE wouldn't want more eyes on their rival's product.

What's next?

The New Day and The Elite will go head to head on Street Fighter V later today starting at 1pm PST, 4pm EST and being streamed live on Woods' YouTube channel UpUpDownDown.

Which team do you think will be victorious? Let us know in the comments down below...

