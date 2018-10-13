WWE/NJPW Rumor Mill: Several NJPW stars said to be unhappy; Potential mass exodus to WWE?

Will 'The Rainmaker' head to WWE?

What's the story?

Similar to the time that Neville walked out on the WWE leading to reports several members of the WWE locker room were unhappy and considering leaving, we now have the same report for New Japan Pro Wrestling from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter who suggests that several of the promotion's current wrestlers are unhappy and contemplating leaving

In case you didn't know...

Harold Meij took over as president of New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year and set about pushing the company towards a western expansion, in efforts to break New Japan Pro Wrestling out in America.

New Japan Pro Wrestling are currently experiencing one of their most popular years in wrestling with Kazuchika Okada's extraordinary title run, and 'The Elites' exploits bring new eyes to the product.

The heart of the matter

However, there are reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter that not everyone is happy with the new regime and that the company could be on the verge of a mass talent exodus due to low morale with many NJPW guys now seriously considering WWE moves.

The excitement so many had for working here has taken a hit. It’s really a bad time for that with the goal of international expansion and that fun vs. WWE money was a key to a lot of people, but if you lower the fun aspect, that changes the equation, and basically we’re coming in on the single most interesting and important contract season since New Japan started garnering some international growth. There are people who in the past had never even considered WWE who are thinking about it, and others who were completely committed to staying who are probably still leaning that way, but are considering the WWE option.

We have been informed that one of the top NJPW guys that is currently unhappy and likely to leave the company is former IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, who is looking to capitalise on his huge title run and notoriety to get a big deal with WWE.

One name I hear in conversations about leaving NJPW for WWE is Okada.



He wants to GET PAID and every time he is backstage at a WWE event he is treated EXTREMELY well. — ✌❤🤘Stephen (@awesomephinatic) October 12, 2018

What's next?

Harold Meij has addressed the above rumours himself, refuting them and indicating that perhaps Meltzer has gotten the wrong person, because no such person called Michael Craven works for NJPW (something that actually, incredibly, appears to the truth)

Tama Tonga also tweeted to refute the claims from Meltzer,

Funny reading that a lot of foreign performers are complaining about the work atmosphere not being “fun” in New Japan. What a load of shit. Plenty of great talents out there that would be grateful to have an opportunity to work in NJPW

Who fed you those lies @davemeltzerWON ? — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) October 12, 2018

But that doesn't mean that there aren't talent that are currently unhappy in NJPW and looking to leave, plus note how he says 'foreigners.' After all there's a reason why the 'Firing Squad' or 'Bullet Club OGs' are getting a big push at the moment and guys like 'The Elite' and Okada aren't.

