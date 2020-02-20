WWE 'no longer talking' to former GM after AEW appearance

Vickie Guerrero worked for WWE from 2005-2014

Vickie Guerrero has revealed that WWE has stopped talking to her since she made an appearance for AEW in December 2019.

The former on-screen General Manager recently asked WWE if she would be able to have some Superstars as guests on her 'Excuse Me' podcast, which began in September 2019.

However, she mentioned in conversation with Chris Benoit’s son, David Benoit, during a recent episode that the company no longer speaks to her following her stint on commentary on the December 11 taping of AEW Dark.

“I have the podcast now and I had asked to interview some Superstars for my podcast, and they found out I went to AEW and now they don’t even talk to me. Between me and you [David Benoit], they didn’t call me for two years, I haven’t heard from them, what did they expect me to do? Just to sit here and wait for them to call so I could do some work?” [H/T Cultaholic for the transcription]

Guerrero added that she loves wrestling and she is not going to pass up opportunities to work and perform when she is not obligated to one promotion, hence why she accepted AEW’s offer to call commentary.

“I love wrestling. I love to work in the ring. And if someone is giving me an opportunity to go and show up and have some fun, then I should be able to because I’m not obligated to anybody. I saw that I p****d in their Cheerios, so be it.”

It should be noted that two current WWE Superstars, Edge and Ruby Riott, appeared on Guerrero’s podcast in October 2019, but the majority of episodes since then have featured ex-WWE personnel or talent from AEW.