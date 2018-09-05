WWE/NOAH News: Naomichi Marufuji shows his gratitude towards WWE and Triple H

Naomichi Marufuji has shown his gratitude towards Pro Wrestling NOAH

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, former three-time GHC Heavyweight Champion Naomichi Marufuji opened up about his recent encounter with WWE superstar Hideo Itami on the former's 20th Anniversary.

During the interview, Marufuji humbly talked about the involvement of the WWE management and the company's COO Triple H, who help put together this match.

In case you didn't know...

At Naomichi Marufuji's recently concluded 20th Anniversary show, billed "Flight", the former GHC Heavyweight Champion was challenged to a special singles match by WWE sensation and another former GHC Heavyweight Champion, Hideo Itami.

Upon his return to NOAH for the first time since 2014, Itami, unfortunately, lost to Marufuji, who used the Pole Shift Emerald Flowsion for the win after countering Itami's GTS finishing manoeuver.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Tokyo Sports, Naomichi Marufuji stated that despite the conclusion of his 20th Anniversary event, the former GHC World Champion will certainly not forget his obligation not only to Hideo Itami, but to WWE COO Triple H as well.

“The memorial game is over. But I will never forget my obligation. Not just for Itami who has went on to participate in numerous challenges. It is to Triple H, the Chief Executive Officer of WWE who allowed us to participate as a special case in an exceptional case."

In addition, Marufuji also showed his special gratitude towards Triple H and also claimed that he'd like to repay the favor to the WWE at some point in the future as well.

"I really only appreciate it. At first, I didn't know what to do, but it ended in its best possible way. They (Triple H) gave permission for a mere Japanese wrestler's 20th anniversary and I absolutely want to repay it. That weight was worth it and the value was in this match."

What's next?

Naomichi Marufuji is currently competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he is considered one of the top guns of the promotion.