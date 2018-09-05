Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE/NOAH News: Naomichi Marufuji shows his gratitude towards WWE and Triple H

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
297   //    05 Sep 2018, 20:04 IST

Naomichi Marufuji has shown his gratitude towards Pro Wrestling NOAH
Naomichi Marufuji has shown his gratitude towards Pro Wrestling NOAH

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, former three-time GHC Heavyweight Champion Naomichi Marufuji opened up about his recent encounter with WWE superstar Hideo Itami on the former's 20th Anniversary.

During the interview, Marufuji humbly talked about the involvement of the WWE management and the company's COO Triple H, who help put together this match.

In case you didn't know...

At Naomichi Marufuji's recently concluded 20th Anniversary show, billed "Flight", the former GHC Heavyweight Champion was challenged to a special singles match by WWE sensation and another former GHC Heavyweight Champion, Hideo Itami.

Upon his return to NOAH for the first time since 2014, Itami, unfortunately, lost to Marufuji, who used the Pole Shift Emerald Flowsion for the win after countering Itami's GTS finishing manoeuver.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Tokyo Sports, Naomichi Marufuji stated that despite the conclusion of his 20th Anniversary event, the former GHC World Champion will certainly not forget his obligation not only to Hideo Itami, but to WWE COO Triple H as well.

Marufuji expresses his gratitude to Triple H. Says he's willing to repay WWE! Tokyo-sports has pubilshed an interview with Pro-Wrestling NOAH's @marufuji_naomichi_ in which the "Genius of the Ark" humbly talks about @wwe & @tripleh making the match with @hideoitamig2s at his 20th Anniversary possible. Marufuji said: “The memorial game is over. But I will never forget my obligation. Not just for Itami who has went on to participate in numerous challenges. It is to Triple H, the Chief Executive Officer of WWE who allowed us to participate as a special case in an exceptional case. I really only appreciate it. At first, I didn't know what to do, but it ended in its best possible way. They (Triple H) gave permission for a mere Japanese wrestler's 20th anniversary and I absolutely want to repay it. That weight was worth it and the value was in this match" Although Marufuji has abundant experiences of overseas expeditions, he's never had any connection with WWE. “So I'm pretty busy, but if I get a call (as for a one match) in the sense of returning the favour, this time I definitely will go. There is no way to repay them, saying "I do not need you" (laughs), there's a determination to express my gratitude to Triple H not only as a wrestler but as a man" In the past few years, Kota Ibushi, Jushin Liger and more recently Meiko Satomura and Hiroyo Matsumoto all performed under a single contract for WWE, so it's not an impossible story at all. All it takes is for Triple H wanting Marufuji to come on over from Japan. "The power of wrestling is truly amazing,” Marufuji said. “A 'genius' that has just summarized his event may not retire yet, it may further extend his power in the landscape.” #飛翔 #prowrestlingNOAH #NaomichiMarufuji #20thAnniversary #geniusofarc #Flight #SumoHall #KENTA #KentaKobayashi #blacksun #HideoItami #WWE #205Live #SummerNavigation2018 #NOAHtheLive #NOAH_GHC #NOAH #GHC #NJPW #newjapanprowrestling #IWGP #puroresu #Japan 🗾 #prowrestling #プロレス #プロレスリングノア #丸藤正道 #小林健太 #伊丹英雄 #ヒデオイタミ

A post shared by Berry Meijer (@dartvader_one) on

“The memorial game is over. But I will never forget my obligation. Not just for Itami who has went on to participate in numerous challenges. It is to Triple H, the Chief Executive Officer of WWE who allowed us to participate as a special case in an exceptional case."

In addition, Marufuji also showed his special gratitude towards Triple H and also claimed that he'd like to repay the favor to the WWE at some point in the future as well.

"I really only appreciate it. At first, I didn't know what to do, but it ended in its best possible way. They (Triple H) gave permission for a mere Japanese wrestler's 20th anniversary and I absolutely want to repay it. That weight was worth it and the value was in this match."

What's next?

Naomichi Marufuji is currently competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he is considered one of the top guns of the promotion.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Wrestling Noah Triple H Hideo Itami
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
WWE/NOAH News: Hideo Itami defeated by Naomichi Marufuji...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NOAH News: Hideo Itami set to face-off against...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE making huge strides in adding...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH enter working...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NOAH News: Naomichi Marufuji gives his take on Hideo...
RELATED STORY
10 Matches That Must Happen At WrestleMania When Triple H...
RELATED STORY
5 Things Triple H will do immediately if put in charge of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H sees UK star as future WWE World Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Main roster Superstars moving to NXT is not a...
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Finishes For Triple H vs. The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us