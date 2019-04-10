WWE NXT 10th April 2019 - Preview, Start Time, Match Card, Tickets, Where to Watch & more

Johnny Gargano has finally reached the top of the NXT mountain

Well, NXT TakeOver: New York is in the books. We had new NXT and NXT UK champions crowned with Johnny Gargano finally reaching the top of the NXT food chain and WALTER ending the historic reign of Pete Dunne.

This week's episode of NXT presents a lot of new opportunities for rising stars and they will hellbent on making a statement.

The Street Profits made a promise at the start of the year, which was to win the NXT Tag-Team titles and be at the top. But after a sad end to their journey in the Dusty Rhodes Classic, the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would be looking to bounce back immediately.

So will be their opponents Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner who experienced a similar fate as the Street Profits in the Dusty Rhodes Classic. With the moment of redemption presented to these two teams tonight, who will seize the opportunity and get their NXT journey back on track?

Candice LeRae will be looking to replicate her husband Johnny Gargano's success at NXT TakeOver: New York and win the NXT Women's Championship. And this week she will be looking to make a statement at the expense of Aliyah.

Following their heated confrontation last week on NXT, sparks are bound to fly when these two Superstars square off in the ring. Who will come out on top in this intriguing battle?

Danny Burch will be aiming for retribution against Forgotten Sons after Jaxson Ryker dispatched his partner Oney Lorcan during one-on-one action last week.

The action is bound to spill out of the ring when these two brawlers square off tonight. Will the Ryker continue his domination or will Burch finally get his revenge?

Match Card

Street Profits vs Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

Candice LeRae vs Aliyah

Danny Burch vs Jaxson Ryker

WWE NXT location, date and start time

Location: Barclays Center. Brooklyn, NY

Day and Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE NXT live

WWE NXT can be watched live on the WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on the WWE Network in the UK as well.

