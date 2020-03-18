WWE NXT (18th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT

Everyone is welcome to Adam Cole's NXT Championship celebration!

Will The Dream play party foul tonight and wreck Cole's celebration?

Everyone is welcome to Adam Cole's celebration

It is a celebration on NXT this week as Adam Cole has become the longest-reigning NXT Champion in the brand's history. The Panama City Playboy has broken Finn Balor's record and has been thwarting all threats to his title till now.

Cole and The Undisputed Era were having a dream run and even though Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly lost their respective championships, the faction was running riot on the Black and Gold brand. That was until a certain Velveteen Dream returned.

His Purple Highness has been one step ahead of the Undisputed Era and has trumped the faction with his actions two weeks ago when he targeted Cole and made his intentions crystal clear.

Will The Undisputed Era and Cole's dream run come to an end?

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano destroyed the Performance Center last week. The former teammates and NXT Tag Team Champions wanted to tear each other apart and did just that when they broke whatever they could find.

The chaos ended when Ciampa drove Gargano through the announcers desk with an Air Raid Crash.

Would we see a repeat of this brutality this week as well?

Mia Yim and Tegan Nox joined Chelsea Green in the No.1 Contender's Ladder Match at TakeOver: Tampa Bay with the winner facing Charlotte or Rhea Ripley. All the women will be eyeing for a chance at the top prize and will look to put themselves on the throne of the NXT Women's division.

Who will book their place in the match next?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Date: 18th March 2020 (USA), 19th March 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 12 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America. NXT is also available on BT Sport in the UK as well.

Fans of NXT from India can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda.