WWE NXT (25th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more

What does The Game have in store for the NXT Universe tonight?

How will The Game deal with Ciampa and Gargano on tonight's show?

What does The Game have in store for us?

After a week's absence, NXT returns and it came along with some major news. As revealed by Sports Illustrated, Triple H will be present at the show and will be addressing the fans. It was also revealed that several matches that were scheduled to take place at TakeOver: Tampa will now take place over the next few weeks on the Black and Gold brand starting from April 1st.

It was revealed on RAW that The Game will be having a word with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after they wrecked the Performance Center a couple of weeks back. Both of them tried to rip each other apart and wreaked havoc inside the building. It will be interesting to see how Triple H will solve the feud between these two and most importantly, will he be able to contain both of them.

Adam Cole became the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history last week and had decided to hold a celebration. But due to the prevailing circumstances, it did not happen and this week The Undisputed Era leader has a message for the NXT Universe.

What does Cole have in mind and what role will a certain Velveteen Dream play tonight?

Apart from these two segments, Roderick Strong will battle Matt Riddle and Austin Theory will face-off against Tyler Breeze.

Two qualifier matches for the NXT Women's Championship No.1 Contender's Ladder Match will also take place as Candice LeRae will battle Kayden Carter and Xia Li will square off with Aliyah. It should be remembered that Aliyah was put on the shelf a few months ago after Li delivered a thunderous kick to her nose.

Will Aliyah get revenge and book a place in the Ladder Match?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Date: 25th March 2020 (USA), 26th March 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 12 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America. NXT is also available on BT Sport in the UK as well.

Fans of NXT from India can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda.