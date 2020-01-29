WWE NXT (29th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT

Who will be the next challenger for Adam Cole?

It was a historic Royal Rumble weekend for NXT. After having a successful Worlds Collide event, the Superstars of NXT well and truly left a mark at the Royal Rumble. The likes of Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler and Keith Lee caught the imagination of the WWE Universe and left them wanting more. The Black and Gold brand is set to continue its momentum and this week, we have some interesting situations to tackle.

After Worlds Collide, WWE COO Triple H revealed that Adam Cole will be defending his NXT Championship and his challenger will be revealed tonight. The Game even commented on it by saying NXT GM, William Regal, is working on something special.

What does Regal have in store for the NXT Champ and leader of The Undisputed Era?

When it comes to The Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament, words cannot describe the entertainment that it has provided to the NXT Universe. Surprise results, high-flying action and now we are left with two teams who have exceeded expectations.

The Grizzled Young Veterans truly shocked the system when they eliminated The Undisputed Era last week and the team of Kushida and Alex Shelley a week before. The duo are confident that they will win the tournament and go on to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

But standing in their way is the unorthodox pairing of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne. The Broiserweights' chemistry has been a surprise to the fans as they dismantled every single challenge in front of them.

The final promises to be an instant classic and at this moment, it is anyone's guess as to who will emerge as champion.

It is finally happening. Tegan Nox will finally get her hands on her former best friend and tag team partner, Dakota Kai, in a grudge match for the ages. Kai was one of the biggest babyfaces on the WWE roster but turned heel and made an example out of Nox at TakeOver: WarGames II. But she wasn't done there.

A few weeks ago, Kai decided to interfere and cost Nox's attempt to become the No.1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Lady Kane wasn't happy with this and will now look to inflict some punishment on her former best friend.

Is this the start of a feud similar to Gargano and Ciampa?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 29th January 2020 (USA), 30th January 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America.

Fans of NXT from India and the UK can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda.