WWE NXT: 3 Botches and mistakes you probably missed this week (October 16th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 161 // 18 Oct 2019, 02:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were some interesting botches this week on NXT

NXT continued its build towards Takeover: WarGames this week, as they once again aired their episode live on the USA Network. Things are heating up in the NXT Women's Division since Io Shirai joined the quest to become Women's Champion alongside Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, while Tegan Nox made her return to the ring and seemingly caught the eye of the NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

The Undisputed Era and Roderick Strong took out Velveteen Dream backstage in the hopes that this would prevent him from challenging him for his North American Championship next week. General Manager William Regal later made the call that the winner of Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic would challenge for the Championship instead, which lead to Strong becoming involved and the match will now be a triple threat between all three men for the Championship.

The show was main evented by Pete Dunne and Damien Priest, and interestingly the latter was able to keep hold of his undefeated record against The Bruiserweight. As ever, there were many things that WWE got right this week on NXT, but there were still several botches.

#3. Should have landed on your feet

Tommaso Ciampa returned to action this week on NXT

Tommaso Ciampa returned to the ring this week seven months ahead of schedule after suffering a shocking neck injury but was able to show that he was at full health when he took on Angel Garza in the opening match of the night.

Ciampa was unhinged throughout, so it comes as no surprise that a back body drop looked as though it went array since Garza should have landed on his feet and instead he landed on his knees. It could have been Ciampa throwing him over with too much power, or Garza being unable to steady himself as he went over, but the landing definitely wasn't what either man expected.

1 / 3 NEXT