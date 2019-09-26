WWE NXT: 3 shocking botches and mistakes you missed this week (September 25th, 2019)

There were some interesting botches last night on NXT

NXT has become an entity of its own over the past week since the developmental brand was able to make quite the impression on their debut on the USA Network last week.

Whilst last week lifted the NXT brand to new heights, this week continued a number of other storylines as the company now builds towards Takeover: War Games in November, but now that NXT is streamed live, many botches can no longer be re-recorded.

Since 2012, NXT has been pre-recorded and has been presented on the WWE Network since 2014, this means that botches have been ironed out in post-production but now that the show is live there is no room for error.

Sadly, there were a few interesting errors this week on NXT as the brand continues to readjust to their new home on the USA Network.

#3 Graphic botch

Someone backstage was at fault for Keith Lee's entrance last night

Keith Lee kicked off NXT this week as he took on Dominik Dijakovic in the opening bout of the night, a match that WWE obviously saw as a clash of two heavyweights since there was a graphic that compared both men to each other and stated that Dijakovic had the advantage physically and later pick up the much needed win.

The issue was, that the graphic shouldn't have been shown until the two men were in the ring, but someone in the truck must have pressed the wrong button since the graphic fashed up for a second during Keith Lee's entrance.

The graphic also stated that Lee was 6ft 3in, but throughout the match, Mauro Ranallo claimed that Lee was actually 6ft 2in, so it's hard to tell which one is actually wrong or if Ranallo was just given the wrong information for the match.

