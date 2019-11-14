WWE NXT: 3 Subtle things you missed this week (13 November 2019) CM Punk support, Two Superstars suffer broken noses

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Nov 2019, 20:42 IST SHARE

This week's NXT was stacked!

The build-up to NXT TakeOver: WarGames continued this week on NXT and interestingly after Imperium were the ones who decided to invade RAW and SmackDown, it was the women of NXT UK who made NXT feel their presence this week.

Candice LeRae, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke were all taken out backstage before the main event revealed that Toni Storm and NXT Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray had made their way to NXT.

It was an episode that proved why NXT is fast becoming WWE's most dominant brand as the likes of Roderick Strong and Keith Lee faced off and Io Shirai collided with Mia Yim in a match that would decide who would gain the advantage in the upcoming first-ever Women's WarGames match.

The fact that there was so much going on this week on NXT could be why many fans missed out on some subtle details.

#3 Two broken noses in one episode

Aliyah broke her nose on NXT

Aliyah took on Chinese sensation Xia Li this week on NXT and there's a reason why her kicks have become some of the most feared offense in NXT. The duo put on a fantastic mid-card women's match before the finish looked as though it fully connected.

Even though Aliyah put her hands up to block the stiff kick from the Chinese star, it was obvious that it had made contact since Aliyah stayed down following the pin. The doctor then made his way into the ring and the star was seen leaking blood from her nose.

She later revealed on Instagram that she had suffered a broken nose. However, she wasn't the only one either, since Mia Yim took a solid shot later in the show which looked like it broke her nose too but shockingly she was still able to finish the match.

1 / 3 NEXT