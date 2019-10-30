WWE NXT (30th October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT on USA Network

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 35 // 30 Oct 2019, 11:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Finn Balor explain his actions from last week?

The entire NXT Universe was left in shock last week with the actions of Finn Balor. At first, everyone thought the former NXT Champion was coming in to even the odds against the Undisputed Era by teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Fans were already thinking of a WarGames bout between Undisputed Era and this dream team. But all that came crashing down the moment Balor delivered an overhead kick to Johnny Wrestling.

He even watched all four members of The Undisputed Era decimate Ciampa and laid out Gargano with a thunderous 1916 DDT on the steel ramp.

The former Universal Champion has a lot of explaining to do and the NXT Universe will be eager to hear from him!

It is safe to say that The Kabuki Warriors have had a serious change in persona. Asuka and Kairi Sane were crowd favorites at a point of time with Paige as their mentor. But this week the duo turned on her and made it clear that they don't care about anyone. The duo will now square off with Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai with the Women's Tag Team Championships on the line.

The recently returned duo were impressive in their win over Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Can they continue the momentum and capture the gold? Or will The Kabuki Warriors continue their reign of terror?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 30th October 2019 (USA), 31st October (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Advertisement

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America.

Fans of NXT from India and UK can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda