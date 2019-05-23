WWE NXT- 5 Points to Note- Massive return, Big ladder match confirmed

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.73K // 23 May 2019, 08:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Velveteen Dream was in for a pretty big surprise

There are weeks when we praise the product that WWE puts out and say how good it has been. This was one of those weeks because Money in the Bank was a pretty solid show and the subsequent episodes of RAW and SmackDown Live were decent as well.

And then, WWE NXT comes along and reminds us why it is the best sports entertainment brand in the entire business. From the length of the show to the electricity of the crowd, every element is just perfect when it comes to the black and yellow brand we love so dearly.

I invite you, ladies and gentlemen, to share your thoughts and views in the comments below. In case you watched this episode, what did you think of it?

Also, what do you think of the following TakeOver event not coinciding with a pay-per-view but being a standalone show in its own right?

#5 Mansoor is being given a pretty big push

A lot of matches on NXT are reasonably easy to call because it is obvious who is being given the push. Only in this case, I had no clue who will persevere in a contest between Mansoor and Sean Maluta, considering neither man has really been portrayed as NXT Championship material. The two men had a pretty good showing, and it was a 50/50 contest, I felt.

And then, much to the surprise of everyone in attendance, it was the Middle Eastern native who picked up the victory over the Samoan powerhouse. I suppose that WWE wants a character like Mansoor in their mix, to dominate the Middle Eastern market. He's pretty good in the ring as well, which makes it a no-brainer.

This marked Mansoor's first victory on NXT's television show. First of many victories, we hope.

1 / 5 NEXT