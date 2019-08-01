WWE NXT: 5 Points to note- Massive reunion, new TakeOver: Toronto match confirmed

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.46K // 01 Aug 2019, 10:15 IST

Yet another great dose of sports entertainment from WWE NXT

As we build towards SummerSlam, there is yet another event to look forward to on the very same weekend, a night before the biggest party of the summer. WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto will come our way from the Scotiabank Arena and the way the card is shaping up, you cannot miss the event at all.

I would go so far as to say that you cannot even miss the build to the event, because it's been great. NXT may lack the firepower it did back when it had Finn Balor and Samoa Joe in the thick of things, but the action never lets up for a minute even now.

Here are 5 things that I found worth noting from this week's episode, for your reading pleasure. Let me know if you liked this week's show, in case you watched it yet.

Also which match do you think will steal the show at NXT TakeOver?

#5 Pete Dunne takes out both of his NXT TakeOver opponents

Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong have a certain chemistry in the ring that none can match. The two seem to know each other inside out, to a point where you know that every time they face off against each other, the match is guaranteed to be very solid. This week, the main event was just what you'd expect from two superstars of their caliber.

Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong told an incredible story, with Strong's arm going limp and Dunne working on his fingers to the point where Strong couldn't take the pain. And then The Velveteen Dream invaded the ring but also bore the brunt of Pete Dunne's assault.

Dunne is incredibly over with the WWE Universe and he seems primed and ready for a proper NXT run. Could he become the North American Champion?

