WWE NXT: 5 Points to note (September 19th, 2018)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.22K // 20 Sep 2018, 07:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's NXT could have taken us one step closer to finding Black's attacker

WWE NXT presented their final show from the most recent batch of tapings, which meant that the WWE Universe are unaware of the twists and turns that are still to come on the road to NXT TakeOver: War Games in November.

The company looked to make history as Pete Dunne and Ricochet faced off in the first ever Winner Takes All, Champion vs Champion match in NXT, but even though the match had the Full Sail crowd on their feet, the result wasn't the one that they expected.

TakeOver: War Games is just two months away now which means that there are only two more block tapings of NXT to come before their final pay-per-view of the year and some of the seeds have already been planted.

#5 Lacey Evans is a genuine contender

Lacey Evans could be the next NXT Women's Champion

Lacey Evans was never going to pick a fight with Shayna Baszler whilst she wore the NXT Women's Championship around her waist, but now that Kairi Sane sits at the top of the NXT mountain, The Lady of NXT could easily find a way back into the title picture.

Lacey and Kairi have history following their back and forth feud earlier this year and this week on NXT Evans was able to prove to the NXT Universe that even though she hasn't been given a lot of TV time on NXT recently, she is still a genuine contender for that Women's Championship.

With Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler now rumored to face off at Evolution given the fact that Baszler still has her rematch clause, the WWE Universe could be looking at the next challenger for that Women's Championship and if Sane falls victim to the Women's Right then The Lady of NXT could become The Queen.

.@LaceyEvansWWE turns out the lights with the Woman's Right 😵 pic.twitter.com/bNM8i9FXM7 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 20, 2018

1 / 5 NEXT