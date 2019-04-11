WWE NXT: 5 Spoilers You Need To Know From April 10th NXT Tapings

The next few weeks of NXT definitely look entertaining

NXT Takeover: New York definitely took over on Friday night as the company presented an incredible show in front of a sold-out crowd in Brooklyn.

The big news heading into last night's tapings is that there is a new NXT Champion in Johnny Gargano and that his opponent on the night, Adam Cole seemingly teased a split from his Undisputed Era teammates following his loss.

WrestleMania weekend has definitely overtaken NXT, but now that the dust has settled and the next batch of tapings have been able to take place at Full Sail, here are some of the most interesting spoilers every NXT fan needs to know.

If you're a fan who watches the show regularly and doesn't want it spoiled, then look away now since the build-up to the final Takeover event of the year has already begun.

#5. Kushida Makes His NXT Debut

Kushida is officially an NXT superstar

Anyone who thought that Kushida would be on the sidelines for a while waiting for a place that he could slot into the NXT roster was obviously wrong since it was only announced a few days ago that he had finally signed on the dotted line and last night the NXT Universe were showen just why WWE worked so hard to get his signature.

Kushida was given a fantastic first opponent in Kassius Ohno, someone who he was able to overcome and interestingly the company even allowed the former IWGP Champion to keep his orange jacket, which is something that the crowd obviously popped for.

With all the recent callups and many more expected next week, it appears that Kushida could hace come into the company at the right time since he could be in for an interesting few months leading into Takeover now that NXT needs bodies.

Scoop #41: Kassius Ohno vs Kushida pic.twitter.com/Wq0jlGgEmZ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 11, 2019

