WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite ratings in for March 4

The weekly ratings are in

The ratings are in for the March 4 editions of WWE's NXT broadcast and AEW's latest edition of Dynamite.

The shows, which aired on the USA Network and TNT respectively in the United States, produced yet another week of incredible action, with wrestling legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts appearing on Dynamite to confront Cody Rhodes, while Roderick Strong clashed with Velveteen Dream inside a steel cage on NXT.

This week's broadcasts drew a combined 1.6 million as the total average number of fans watching wrestling on Wednesday night, though AEW continues to have the upper hand on NXT, comfortably 'winning' the week with an average viewership figure of 906,000 an impressive increase on their figure of 865,000 from last week.

NXT was hardly shabby on the ratings front; they still pulled in an average of 718,000 which is pretty much on par with the corresponding figure from last week of 717,000.

While it is certainly nowhere near as brutal a competition as the Monday Night Wars was back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, it's nonetheless great for wrestling fans in general to see two quality products competing for views.

Thus far, across the 22 weeks they've gone head to head in the ratings, AEW has come out on top more often than not, but NXT will rightly feel that they're very much still in the game and are never a million miles behind - even if this week has seen a widening of the gap.