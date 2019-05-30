WWE NXT before TakeOver XXV: 5 Points to Note- Massive upset, Unusual alliance formed

Riju Dasgupta

A short but extremely sweet episode of NXT before TakeOver

I wouldn't say that this was one of the better episodes of NXT that I've watched but I'll say this for sure. This was an episode that was shorter than usual, so the action did not feel boring at all.

I would dub this episode the calm before the storm, so to speak considering that NXT TakeOver XXV is coming our way this very weekend. There was an ominous feeling that a dam was about to break and engulf us from head to toe in breakneck action.

That did not happen on this episode until the very end but it was still a pretty good watch. In case you missed it, here's a recap of everything that happened and a short analysis of the highlights I've identified.

I do hope that you enjoy reading this piece.

#5 Mia Yim scores a massive upset over Bianca Belair

So, there is Shayna Baszler on top of the food chain in the NXT Women's Division. Then there is Io Shirai who will be taking her on for the Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXV in what should be a very thrilling match between two highly gifted ladies. I see this as the third tier of the women's division, where Bianca Belair is competing for one remaining spot, with Mia Yim nipping at her heels.

Not long ago, we saw Bianca Belair pick up a big win over Yim, using her hair to her advantage. Well, the scores were settled this week and it took two Eat Defeats to do so. Bianca Belair rolled out of dodge on the first occasion but couldn't do so on the second one.

One of these women should be in the title picture soon following this upset. I wonder which one will get the initial push for the NXT Women's Championship.

