5 surprise WWE NXT call ups we could see on SmackDown following recent releases

WWE recently decided to release a few big names as part of its efforts to reduce costs during the ongoing pandemic. WWE SmackDown was hit hard by the releases, as several up-and-coming names from the brand were asked to leave the company.

Aleister Black, Murphy and Ruby Riott are some of the big names who were released from the SmackDown brand earlier this month. This has left the SmackDown women’s roster and the men’s mid-card looking rather weak, and WWE could look to move some NXT Superstars to the Blue brand in the coming weeks.

There are many superstars on NXT who are more than ready for a move to the main roster. SmackDown could end up being the perfect destination for these men and women who could do well and give the creative team something new to work with.

With that in mind, take a look at five surprise WWE NXT call-ups fans could soon see on the SmackDown roster.

#5 Ridge Holland could return from injury and join WWE SmackDown

Ridge Holland came into WWE NXT and tried to take the brand by storm. After a short stay on NXT UK, Holland was moved to the NXT brand where he attacked Adam Cole backstage.

It looked like WWE had some big plans for the big guy, but a freak injury halted his rise. Pat McAfee was supposed to bring Holland into his faction, but the double leg injury put the massive superstar on the shelf.

Holland revealed some interesting details regarding his injury during an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

“Pretty freak incident. On my left leg I fractured and dislocated my ankle and then on my right leg, I dislocated the kneecap and ruptured my patella tendons. Kind of a buy one get one free on injuries! But, it’s coming on well. The WWE medical staff are top notch and they’ve got me well on the road to recovery.”

In October, Holland said that doctors had told him that he was set to miss six to nine months of action in the ring before making a return.

“It’s early days yet, but the doctor has said six to nine months, so I’m just taking it day-by-day and see how the knee and ankle feels. If I look too far in the future I’ll probably take my focus on what needs to be done today. So yeah, we’ll see how it goes.”

It’s been eight months since Holland was injured, and he could look to make a return to the ring sooner rather than later. WWE seemed to be big on the superstar, and the creative team could surprise the fans and give him a push by allowing him to make his SmackDown debut.

Holland could fill the void left by Aleister Black, and he could come out to build a rivalry with Big E that was started by The Dutchman last week. Holland could prove to be a great addition to the SmackDown roster.

