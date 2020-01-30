WWE NXT Championship match confirmed for TakeOver: Portland

The NXT Championship

Tommaso Ciampa got his wish granted on tonight's episode of WWE NXT as he will now take on Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Portland on February 16 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole

Ciampa was interviewed by Cathy Kelley in the backstage area where she asked The Psycho Killer as to what his thoughts were on NXT General Manager William Regal's upcoming announcement as to who would be NXT Champion Adam Cole's next challenger. Ciampa replied that he will be making sure that he gets the title opportunity and he will bring Goldie, i.e. the NXT Championship, home.

Ciampa then took out all three members of The Undisputed Era at the parking lot area save for Cole and then proceeded to the ring with a table in his hand. He placed the table in the middle of the ring and spraypainted a big 'X' on top of it.

Cole then came out and the leader of The Undisputed Era and Ciampa exchanged some heated words and The Blackheart claimed that he will be taking back what he never lost as he had to let go of the NXT Championship due to injury.

Regal then came out with the contract and said that Cole has already signed it as he doesn't care who he faces. Cole then took the contract to the ring and smashed Ciampa on his head with it who then blocked another attack from Cole and powerbombed Cole through the table.

Another day at the office.



A bleeding Ciampa then stood over Cole, signed the contract and then smeared his blood over the page of the contract.