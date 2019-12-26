WWE NXT Christmas Special Results December 25th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest NXT

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

NXT was rocked by a huge Christmas themed main event and Roderick Strong's open challenge

NXT on Christmas Night kicked off with a recap of last week before Roderick Strong put out an open challenge for the North American title. Austin Theory answered the call and the match was underway immediately.

Roderick Strong (c) vs. Austin Theory - NXT North American Championship match

Theory & Strong put on a great match on this Christmas Special

Theory put up a great fight and the crowd was cheering for both men early in the match. Strong went for his trademark submissions but took a standing dropkick for a near fall. Strong took out Theory with a dropkick of his own but was hit with a devastating buckle bomb.

Strong hit a Superplex and nailed Theory with the End of Heartache backbreaker before locking in the Strong Hold submission for the win.

Result: Roderick Strong def. Austin Theory to retain the NXT North American Championship

Match rating: A

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jack Gallagher

Scott picked up a great win

Scott was showboating early on after taking out Gallagher with a dropkick before Gallagher got out of the ring to catch a breather. Scott ran after him before the match returned to the ring and he locked in an armbar.

Advertisement

Swerve nailed Gallagher with a Flatliner and got a 2-count before Jack hit a rebound clothesline. Scott ended things with a jumping thrust kick to the face of Gallagher and got the victory.

Result: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. Jack Gallagher

The HYBRID https://t.co/Jah7xaArKb — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) December 26, 2019

Match rating: B

Candice LeRae vs. Taynara Conti

The Christmas Special continued with this amazing Women's Match

Taynara was trash talking and taunting LeRae after gaining the advantage in the match before Candice got up and took her to the corner. She hit a missile dropkick for a two count before hitting the springboard moonsault for the big win.

Result: Candice LeRae def. Taynara Conti

Match rating: B

1 / 3 NEXT