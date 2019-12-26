WWE NXT Christmas Special Results December 25th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest NXT
Dec 26, 2019 IST
NXT on Christmas Night kicked off with a recap of last week before Roderick Strong put out an open challenge for the North American title. Austin Theory answered the call and the match was underway immediately.
Roderick Strong (c) vs. Austin Theory - NXT North American Championship match
Theory put up a great fight and the crowd was cheering for both men early in the match. Strong went for his trademark submissions but took a standing dropkick for a near fall. Strong took out Theory with a dropkick of his own but was hit with a devastating buckle bomb.
Strong hit a Superplex and nailed Theory with the End of Heartache backbreaker before locking in the Strong Hold submission for the win.
Result: Roderick Strong def. Austin Theory to retain the NXT North American Championship
Match rating: A
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jack Gallagher
Scott was showboating early on after taking out Gallagher with a dropkick before Gallagher got out of the ring to catch a breather. Scott ran after him before the match returned to the ring and he locked in an armbar.
Swerve nailed Gallagher with a Flatliner and got a 2-count before Jack hit a rebound clothesline. Scott ended things with a jumping thrust kick to the face of Gallagher and got the victory.
Result: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. Jack Gallagher
Match rating: B
Candice LeRae vs. Taynara Conti
Taynara was trash talking and taunting LeRae after gaining the advantage in the match before Candice got up and took her to the corner. She hit a missile dropkick for a two count before hitting the springboard moonsault for the big win.
Result: Candice LeRae def. Taynara Conti
Match rating: B