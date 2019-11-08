WWE NXT closes up on the viewership gap with AEW Dynamite for this week

Adam Cole and Finn Balor stood tall at the end of NXT

This past week's episode of WWE NXT featured an invasion angle where the trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, The O.C. invaded the NXT arena and before the show went on air, attacked The Undisputed Era in the parking lot. This was done in retribution for the NXT roster's invasion on the past week's episode of WWE SmackDown and this week on RAW.

AEW Dynamite also delivered a good show with Cody's promo receiving high praise from fans and pundits. According to reports, both Dynamite and NXT have seen an upward rise in ratings and like previous weeks Dynamite has topped NXT, but only barely.

Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT reportedly drew a total of 822,000 viewers, whereas, NXT Live on the USA Network had a total viewership of 813,000. Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership while NXT ranked a close #32.

This week's episode of WWE NXT

Wednesday's NXT featured a high-profile rematch between Damian Priest and Pete Dunne which Dunne won. After the match, Killian Dain attacked both Superstars and laid them out. Also, Angel Garza became the No. 1 contender for Lio Rush's NXT Cruiserweight Championship by defeating Tony Nese.

The main event featured a huge six-man tag team match between The O.C. and Tomasso Ciampa, Keith Lee & Matt Riddle which ended in a no-contest after interferences from Finn Balor and Adam Cole. The show closed with Adam Cole staring down at Balor from inside the ring.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was memorable for Cody's emphatic promo against Chris Jericho. In a No. 1 contender's match, Private Party won against Dark Order to receive a title shot at SoCal Uncensored's AEW World Tag Team Championship.

In the main event of the night, 'Hangman' Adam Page & Kenny Omega faced Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara with Jake Hager at ringside in a tag-team match. Jericho and Guevara won after PAC ran interference by low-blowing Page on the apron.

