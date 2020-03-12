WWE NXT Grades (March 11th, 2020): Mia Yim impresses in a hard-fought battle; The BroserWeights successfully retain despite outside interference

We had some great matches on tonight's show

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT was a special one as for the first time ever, the show emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida instead of the Full Sail University. With NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and WrestleMania 36 almost on the horizon, we are getting to see some more feuds building up.

Tonight, we got to see Keith Lee defend his NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes after the latter made it clear that GM William Regal had provided him with a title opportunity and also a rematch from TakeOver: Portland as The BroserWeights defended the NXT tag team titles against The Undisputed Era.

Usually we only rate matches for a show and don't cover segments but considering what went down towards the end of the show between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano which reminded us of their intense rivalry and the brutal Street Fight match that they had in the past, we couldn't help but give an honorable mention.

#1 Keith Lee (c) vs. Cameron Grimes (NXT North American Championship match)

The first match of the night kicked off with Keith Lee defending his NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes. Despite having an obvious difference in size, Grimes made up for it by relying on his technical mat-based skills and fast-paced strikes.

Early on into the match, Grimes tried to do the impossible task of lifting Lee up for a German Suplex but The Limitless Superstar countered it and ended up dropping him to the floor with a big double chop to the chest. After tangling in around for a bit and getting sent out by Lee from the ring to the outside, Grimes started targetting the limbs of Lee and even managed to hit the German Suplex on Lee in a second attempt.

They traded more back and forth blows and a tilt-a-whirl DDT by Grimes almost dethroned Lee. However, after connecting with a huge pounce attack, Lee hit Grime with the Big Bang Catastrophe to retain the title after a classic bout.

Results: Keith Lee defeated Cameron Grimes via pinfall.

Grade: A

