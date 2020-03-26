WWE NXT Grades (March 25, 2020): Superstar returns from injury in dominant fashion, new tag team debuts

Tonight's episode witnessed a Superstar make a surprise return from injury!

A new tag team made their presence felt on NXT by decimating Matt Riddle.

Shubham Roy

An eventful night!

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WWE NXT once again emanated from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL in front of no live audience. Last week's episode did not feature any live matches and had only special interviews of the Superstars, however, tonight's show was super-stacked with seven matches.

Although TakeOver: Tampa Bay has been postponed, the six-woman ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship will take place on an episode of NXT. Therefore, two more qualifier matches took place tonight and those who have failed to qualify will get a second chance next week in a Gauntlet match that will determine the final and sixth entrant for the ladder match.

Also, Triple H addressed the situation where Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa wreaked havoc inside the Performance Center a few weeks ago and laid out an ultimatum for both Superstars. Now, without further ado, we will get into the details of each match and grade them based on their match quality.

#1 Austin Theory vs Tyler Breeze

Breeze and Theory delivered an expolsive start to NXT

After getting into a backstage confrontation a few weeks ago, Breeze and Theory faced off against each other to open the show. The much younger Theory seemed determined to prove to the rather experienced Breeze why he could be the next breakout star in a match that can be deemed one of the best of the night.

Selfies and victories like the in-ring veteran that he is. 🤳



That is going to be one 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 video. #WWENXT @MmmGorgeous @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/J9gHQGJWPU — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

Both Superstars laid it out on the line in a tense and psychological match that often saw the 22-year-old Theory mock Breeze's signature pose. Breeze and Theory both got near-falls on each other and this proved that neither one was willing to go down without a fight in a battle that had their prestige on the line.

In the end, it was Prince Pretty who scooped up the win with the Beauty Shot but it takes nothing away from Theory who proved his mettle on the Black and Gold brand once again.

Result: Tyler Breeze defeated Austin Theory

Grade: A

