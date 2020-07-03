WWE NXT Great American Bash: 5 Possible endings to Adam Cole vs Keith Lee - Winner Takes All Match

Who will become a Double Champion on WWE NXT this coming Wednesday?

Both men are great options to take WWE NXT to new heights, but only one will get a chance to lead it.

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Who will come out on top in the biggest match of the summer?

After an eight-year hiatus, the Great American Bash is back, albeit as a WWE NXT special. Spread over two nights, the event in question has some of the biggest matches of the year, which are all set to take the fans’ breaths away.

On the first night of the Great American Bash, the NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks with the help of Asuka. Apart from that, Tegan Nox became the No.1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Additionally, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher displayed impactful performances.

The second night of the Bash is scheduled to air next Wednesday and will feature the colossal "Winner Takes All" match between the NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Both men will collide in what could turn out to be the biggest match in NXT’s history, to crown a Double Champion of the Black and Gold Brand. While Cole has been the longest reigning NXT Champion of all time and has gone through all the top Superstars of NXT, The Limitless One has the momentum behind him to get to the top.

In this article, we will look at 5 ways in which this huge match between Cole and Lee could come to an end on July 8.

#5 Adam Cole retains the NXT Championship and wins back his NXT North American Title

Advertisement

Adam Cole has unarguably been the face of NXT for well over a year and a half now. With Superstars such as Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, and Finn Balor on the same brand, it’s impressive that he’s kept a marginal lead over them at all times.

After breaking Balor’s record for being the longest-reigning NXT Champion, it seemed like there was nothing more Cole could do on the brand to show his dominance.

However, we were proven wrong a couple of weeks ago when General Manager William Regal announced that the winner of the match between the NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion would go home with both the titles.

With that in mind, expect WWE to build Cole as an even bigger force in the company and allow him to pick up a huge victory on July 8 to become a Double Champion.

In the said match, we could see Cole deliver a few Last Shots to Lee and pin him clean without the help of his Undisputed Era partners to become the NXT North American Champion as well as remain the NXT Champion.

While a clean victory over Lee may be difficult, Cole is the only man who has convincingly defeated all his challengers till now and we could see him pull off another great victory at NXT Great American Bash.

1 / 5 NEXT