Ilja Dragunov def. Trick Williams

Ivy Nile def. Ava Raine

Noam Dar def. Nathan Frazer to become the new Heritage Cup champion

Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria def. The Judgment Day

Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner was called off

Carmelo Hayes def. Wes Lee to retain the NXT Championship

Both Williams and Dragunov rushed at each other off the bell, and Trick hit a kick before Ilja came back with some big chops. The two took each other down with clotheslines before Trick went for some stomps and a running knee.

Ilja hit two DDTs off a counter before Trick got a big uranage off the top rope for a near fall. Dragunov blocked a big kick before hitting a powerbomb and a diving lariat before picking up the win.

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Trick Williams

Grade: B+

Ava Raine vs. Ivy Nile at NXT Heatwave

The Schism ran distraction early on, letting Raine get the advantage with some suplexes. Ivy sidestepped a move in the corner before getting some kicks in but took a scorpion kick.

Ava hit some more kicks before Ivy countered into a Dragon Sleeper hold and picked up the win via submission.

Result: Ivy Nile def. Ava Raine

Nile locked the holdback in after the match, and a bunch of Schism members ran into the ring but got taken out by Ivy. Two of the masked guys who looked suspiciously like the Creed Brothers dragged Nile out of the ring, and they walked backstage.

Grade: B-

Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Noam Dar - NXT Heritage Cup match

Round one kicked off with some light grappling, and Dar got an armbar in before Frazer turned it into a headlock. Frazer got a big takedown before we headed to Round Two, where Dabba-Kato interfered and took out Tyler Bate, leading to a pinfall from Noam Dar.

Frazer got an STF as round three went on before Dar came back with an ankle lock but was sent outside the ring. Frazer got a near fall off a shooting star press before Dar got a cheap shot after the bell. Frazer for the superplex and the Final Cut before getting the first pinfall of the match, making the score 1-1.

Frazer got the 450 Splash as the match headed to round five before Lash Legend interfered and kept him from getting the pin. We headed into the final round, and the Meta Four interfered, leading to Frazer missing the Phoenix Splash. Dar took advantage and hit an enzuigiri before picking up the win.

Result: Noam Dar def. Nathan Frazer to become the new Heritage Cup Champion

Grade: A

Tiffany Stratton was out next and talked about how great her title run was so far and made fun of Bayley, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Charlotte. Gigi Dolin, Kiana James, Blair Davenport, and finally, Roxanne Perez came out one by one to claim their shot at the NXT Women's Title.

All five women crowded the ring, and it led to a big brawl, but Stratton managed to slip out of the ring just in time.

Ava Raine threatened Nile and what were supposedly the Creed Brothers before Ivy and the Creeds came in and wiped her out. They challenged Schism to a steel cage match before NXT Heatwave continued.

Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria vs. Judgment Day at NXT Heatwave

Dominik and Dragon Lee kicked off the match, and the champs were driven out of the ring early on before both Lee and Lyra hit some big dives to the outside. Back after a break on NXT Heatwave, Rhea was in control and got a near fall off a big vertical suplex.

Valkyria came back with a big roundhouse kick before tags were made. Lee got a big top rope move for a near fall before Dominik set him up for the 619 but missed the move. Lee countered with a powerbomb before Rhea broke up the pin. Lyra went after Rhea but was driven into the barricades.

Rhea was headed back to the ring, but Raquel Rodriguez ran up to her and took her out before Lee took Dominik down in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria def. Judgment Day

Grade: B

Tiffany Stratton was backstage, and there will be a fatal four-way match next week to decide the next challenger to the NXT Women's Title.

Jacy Jayne was backstage and told Thea Hail that she had improved a lot since her debut on NXT and she shouldn't let anyone speak for her.

Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner at NXT Heatwave

Corbin attacked Von Wagner during his entrance and drove him into the barricades before the bell was rung. Wagner got in control and sent Corbin into the steel steps before clearing the announce desk, but Corbin came back with a back suplex to the floor.

Wagner recovered and got some kicks before Bron Breakker came in with a spear and interrupted his powerbomb through the announce desk. The match was called off as NXT Heatwave continued.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: C

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Wes Lee - NXT Championship match at Heatwave

The two traded strikes early on, and Lee got a big takedown before we headed for a break. Back on NXT Heatwave, Melo came back with some kicks and hit the led drop on the ropes before Lee came back with a top rope dive and got the near fall.

Melo dodged the Cardiac Kick and hit a cutter before getting a near fall of his own. Lee was set up against the announce desk, and Melo put him through it with a top rope elbow drop.

Lee came back with a Cardiac Kick before Melo fled outside and was hit with a dive. Back in the ring, Melo came back with the Nothin But Net and picked up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Wes Lee to retain the NXT Championship

Grade: B+

