WWE NXT News: Brand new tag team arriving at NXT

We've seen the vignettes, and now it's time for the debut

by Riju Dasgupta News 03 Aug 2017, 17:37 IST

Two familiar faces in a brand new team

What's the story?

While NXT's Singles roster has grown in strength with many new acquisitions, over a large period of time, the tag team division has been lacking in depth. Next week could change all that, as The Street Profits look geared up to make their NXT debuts. While they are familiar faces, they will be repackaged in a new avatar for the NXT Universe. Here is a promo video for the team :

In case you didn't know...

The tag team comprises two NXT veterans who have never quite found their footing. You may remember Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford from their many stints in WWE's own developmental brand. For many weeks, we have been seeing vignettes of this hot new tag team unit, and finally, the day is upon us. The Street Profits will grace our television screens with some high octane wrestling, next week.

The heart of the matter

Next week, we finally get to experience the 'Red Cup Rebellion', whatever that may mean, as The Street Profits make their long-awaited NXT debut. They will be facing an enhancement talent duo comprising of Chris and JC called 'The Metro Brothers' and in all likelihood will be going over the team. We cannot wait to hear what their theme song sounds like, and what their ring gear will be like!

What's next?

Next week's episode of NXT should be loaded because apart from this big debut match, Number 1 Contender, Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion, Bobby Roode will also be sitting down for a face-to-face conversation. We will also see No Way Jose and Andrade 'Cien' Almas finally settle all their differences, at last.

Author's note

While new blood is really needed in the tag team division, we wonder if this gimmick will really get over with the NXT Universe. NXT fans like their wrestling and this particular gimmick may not really be serious enough. I'm keeping an open mind and am looking forward to the awesome twosome.

