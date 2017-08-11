WWE/NXT News: Drew McIntyre on being the "John Cena" of NXT is, choosing NXT over the main roster

The Chosen One made quite the claim about himself

by Rohit Nath News 11 Aug 2017, 19:22 IST

Drew McIntyre is the #1 contender to the NXT Championship

What's the story?

Drew McIntyre was a guest on the AfterBuzz TV show X-Pac 12360, where he spoke of a multitude of topics. The most interesting things he spoke about were being the John Cena of NXT and why he chose to join NXT instead of moving right up to the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre was one of Vince McMahon's handpicked superstars many years ago, given the moniker of "The Chosen One". However, it seemed that backstage officials soured on him as he faced a quick descent to a lower midcarder, joining Heath Slater and now-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in 3MB.

He was released by WWE in 2014 and went outside to prove himself, where he returned to the British independents, EVOLVE(and many other indies) along with a year-long run in TNA, where he also became the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

He went out and created a lot of buzz for himself, and he was spotted at NXT Takeover: Orlando, after which he announced that he would be re-signing with WWE on the NXT brand. He's now the #1 contender to the NXT Championship.

The heart of the matter

Drew McIntyre made a huge proclamation when he called himself the John Cena of NXT:

Just think of me as your John Cena of NXT. If there is something going on & someone doesn’t want to do it, then I’m your guy. I’m doing this, I’m happy. It’s nothing fake, I generally do enjoy this.

Many were taken by surprise when McIntyre joined NXT instead of the main roster, as he possesses the in-ring skill, mic skills, he has the look and is the overall package in WWE to succeed. However, McIntyre explained why he decided to join NXT instead:

Just the buzz in the locker room, just the way the shows are put together. How much your opinion is valued. It’s a team effort, and that’s how it feels just one big team effort. I didn’t want to be on RAW or Smackdown, I said that publicly before. I wanted to be apart of NXT, and Hunter bringing me into his baby, wanting me to be apart of it is such a huge honor.

McIntyre on his final indie appearance with WhatCulture Pro Wrestling promised fans that he will be the first-ever British World Heavyweight Champion in the WWE.

What's next?

Drew McIntyre has his sights set on the NXT Championship as he takes on Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship in the main event of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. He is believed to be the chosen one to defeat Bobby Roode a year after his debut to capture the NXT title.

Author's Take

Drew McIntyre is an incredible world championship calibre talent who has huge potential in his second run in WWE. Without a doubt, his run on top of NXT should do wonders for him when he inevitably moves on to the main roster.

Even when he does move up to the main roster, things are definitely going to be different from last time, as we can finally see the Drew McIntyre that we were meant to see on the first run. Hopefully, he does finally become world champion.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com