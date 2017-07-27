WWE NXT News: Former Impact star makes NXT debut

We got a debut on this week's episode of NXT.

Former Impact star Lei'D Tapa made her NXT debut

What's the story?

Former Impact Gut Check winner, Lei'D Tapa made her WWE NXT debut on last night's episode o NXT. Tapa faced Ember Moon in the opening match of the night.

In case you didn't know

Lei'D Tapa is a former Impact Wrestling Knockout of Tongan origin. She is a former MMA fighter and a former women's (American) football player.

Tapa was trained by George South and Sione "The Barbarian" Vailahi before making her pro wrestling debut for Impact Wrestling in February 2013.

The heart of the matter

Lei'D Tapa faced Ember Moon in her first ever WWE NXT match. Tapa started the match off strong and it looked like Ember could have been in danger of losing. However, Ember rallied and hit Tapa with a brutal flurry of strikes.

With the debutant ground, Ember Moon headed to the top rope and hit her with The Eclipse to pick up the win.

What's next?

According to reports, Tapa has not yet penned a WWE contract despite her appearance. However, if she impressed officials backstage, that could change. However, we have no update on that as of now.

As far as Ember Moon is concerned, she will face Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III for the NXT Women's Championship.

Author's take

Lei'D Tapa looked pretty good during her debut, especially during the opening sequence where she exploded out of the box with a strong start. She looks like she could do decently in WWE, even if it's as enhancement talent.